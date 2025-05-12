NFL Analyst Names Patriots Third Round Pick a Perfect Fit

Football analyst Matt Bowen released a list of 15 players taken in the 2025 NFL Draft who he believes are a fit for their new team.

On the list was the New England Patriots’ third-round pick, Kyle Williams, who was selected as the 69th overall pick out of Washington State.

“Williams can operate as a vertical threat for quarterback Drake Maye and he can hit the accelerator after the catch,” Bowen wrote for ESPN. “With Josh McDaniels back as offensive coordinator in New England, Williams can be schemed to get free access off the line to run the crossers and overs. He could also see some manufactured touches (screens, fly sweeps) to maximize his electric ability.”

Bowen describes the wide receiver as a “big-play target who brings more juice to the team’s wide receiver room.”

Williams had 70 receptions for 1,198 yards and caught 14 touchdowns in his last season at Wazzu.

Kyle Williams On His New Quarterback

The New England Patriots are heading into the first season of the Mike Vrabel era, with second-year quarterback Drake Maye behind the center.

Vrabel and the coaching staff used the first four picks in the 2025 NFL Draft on offense.

Kyle Williams shared his thoughts on his QB after being drafted by the Patriots.

“I heard about him when he was at North Carolina. I heard the impact he made as a rookie. I’m really excited to get with an established quarterback. Somebody that knows the game and is able to make all types of throws,” Williams said. “Just from his character and work ethic, I’m excited to be a part of that.”

The former Wazzu receiver said in a press conference on May 9th that he and Maye haven’t spoken yet, but he expects to soon.

“Once [he] gets back in the building, I’m sure we’ll build a relationship and a bond and start to connect.”

Getting Playing Time

It will be an uphill battle for Kyle Williams in a crowded New England Patriots wide receiver room.

The Patriots signed four-time Pro Bowl receiver Stefon Diggs to a three-year contract and also brought in former Bills receiver Mack Hollins.

DeMario “Pop” Douglas, Kendrick Bourne, Kayshon Boutte and Ja’Lynn Polk are already on the roster to compete with, with some looking for a breakout season.

According to NBC Boston’s Phil Perry, Williams impressed the team and “looks as advertised” with “a couple of really nice catches” in the rookie minicamp.

“I thought it was a good practice for Kyle Williams, and we’ll see moving forward just how much chemistry he’s able to develop with a guy like Drake Maye,” Perry said.

If Williams continues to impress his coaches in training, he can look forward to playing time under Mike Vrabel.