New England Patriots Urged to Swing Big Trade for Eagles 3X Pro Bowler

The New England Patriots suffered a frustrating 30-24 loss to the Chicago Bears on Thursday in their Week 7 matchup.

This was undoubtedly a bad loss for the Patriots. With it, they now have a 4-3 record and squandered an opportunity to get closer to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East standings.

With how up-and-down the Patriots have played this season, it would not be surprising if they actively look to add to their roster. They should be among the league’s most active teams leading up to the NFL trade deadline. This is especially so when noting that they have some serious roster needs to address.

Due to this, the Patriots are now being connected to a notable trade candidate from the Philadelphia Eagles.

New England Patriots Urged to Trade for Eagles Star

The Athletic’s Daniel Popper recently released his latest trade board. Philadelphia Eagles star left guard Landon Dickerson was among the players listed.

Popper then named the Patriots as one of the best trade fits for Dickerson ahead of the deadline.

“Dickerson has battled numerous injuries in his career. When he is somewhere close to healthy, though, he is a productive player. That was evident as recently as the Eagles’ playoff loss to the 49ers last season. The Eagles would take on $26.2 million in dead money in 2027 if they traded Dickerson before the deadline,” Popper wrote. Best fits: Broncos, Patriots, Vikings, Raiders, Packers.

The Patriots’ offensive line could use a boost. Because of this, it makes sense that they are being viewed as a fit for Dickerson. He would certainly have the potential to improve their roster if acquired. This is because he is a three-time Pro Bowler who plays a strong game.

However, it is also important to note that Dickerson has been working through a knee bruise and has not played since Week 1. He also recently suffered a pectoral muscle injury and is questionable for Philadelphia’s Week 7 game against the Dallas Cowboys. Thus, the Patriots may want to wait and see how his recovery goes before potentially targeting him.

Dickerson Would Be Nice Addition for Patriots If He Stayed Healthy

With Dickerson being a high-impact player when healthy, it would be significant if the Patriots acquired him from Philadelphia. He is a three-time Pro Bowler and also has a Super Bowl ring on his resume. Thus, he could be a very good fit on a Patriots team looking to be contenders.

However, if the Patriots acquired Dickerson, they would need him to get and stay healthy. That is where a potential trade for the six-year NFL veteran would come with some risk for New England.