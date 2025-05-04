Patriots 31-Year-Old Signee Tabbed Roster ‘Lock’ Over Young WRs

For a team that entered the 2025 NFL offseason desperate for help at wide receiver, the Patriots sure have a very crowded wide receiver room. The team added three key pieces in the last eight weeks, and while there is no doubt there has been an upgrade, the Patriots will now have to sort through the dirty business of deciding who stays and who goes, picking through known commodities and unknown mysteries.

Even the known commodities are not that well-known. The Patriots took a gamble on wide receiver Stefon Diggs in free agency, giving him a three-year, $63.5 million contract, but with only one guaranteed season. Diggs, though, is likely to begin the season on the PUP or on injured reserve.

Pop Douglas did not have a breakout sophomore year, but there is no doubt he has a role with this team. And old friend Kendrick Bourne, while he should be healthy, has played just 20 games the last two seasons.

Beyond them, there is third-round pick Kyle Williams, a sure bet to be on the roster, but an unknown still. And the young trio of Kayshon Boutte, JayLynn Polk and Javon Baker remains in the fold, too.

Maybe the only receiver who, barring injury, is certain to be in uniform for Week 1 is a surprise: 31-year-old free-agent signee Mack Hollins.

Mack Hollins Contract Makes Him a ‘Lock’

That’s the thought from Patriots insider Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston, who was asked about the receiver room in a recent mailbag.

“Mack Hollins has been guaranteed $3.5 million on his two-year deal in New England. Teams don’t typically commit that kind of money to a player only to have him not make the team. He’s a lock,” Perry said.

“Stefon Diggs, when healthy, is a lock. Rookie third-rounder Kyle Williams is a lock. My belief is that both DeMario Douglas and Kendrick Bourne will be on the team as well. That doesn’t leave many spots for others at the position.”

Patriots Have Tough Decisions to Make

Indeed, if the Patriots keep six receivers (possible seven?), once Diggs gets healthy, there is likely only one roster spot for Boutte, Polk or Baker. The Patriots also like UDFA signee Efton Chism, so there could be four players in the mix for one spot (maybe two).

There’s the practice squad, but there will also be tough choices on trades and cuts.

Hollins has never been a star-caliber wideout, but he has flashed talent when given an opportunity, and the Patriots like his veteran reliability. He was a favorite security blanket of Josh Allen in Buffalo last year, catching 31 passes for 378 yards and five touchdowns.