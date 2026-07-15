Patriots’ Drake Maye Just Received Biggest Prediction of Career

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has been garnering high praise over the last week. Most recently, he was named the eighth-best quarterback to begin the 2026 season. Now, a Sports Illustrated pundit has the quarterback valued highly. Albert Breer had high praise for Maye, as the latter enters his third season.

Maye Had Solid 2026 Season With Patriots

This praise certainly did not come out of nowhere. Last season, the quarterback led the Patriots to the Super Bowl and a 13-4 record. He threw for 4,394 yards, 31 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He was able to take on a playoff gauntlet that included several top defenses, and establish himself as one of the premier young quarterbacks in the NFL.

Now, Breer believes that the North Carolina product can be more than just a solid quarterback. The pundit is aiming a bit higher. He referenced the ESPN rankings, and then made a bold proclamation in the process.

“I think there could be a point in two, three, four years where we’re talking about him and he’s the best player in football,” Breer said of Maye. “I think his ceiling is that high.”

Stats Benefit Statement On Patriots QB

There is certainly some statistical evidence to back up that theory. For one, the quarterback has undoubtedly improved the trajectory of the Patriots organization. Over the past two seasons, he has put them in positions to succeed and win. Patriots were 4-13 in 2024. Out of those four wins, Maye accounted for three of them. The North Carolina product took over the starting job that October against the Houston Texans and never looked back.

Last season proved that Maye was a cornerstone quarterback for the organization. He helped contribute to the Patriots’ winning streak over the course of the season. The Patriots went on a 10-game winning streak following a one-to start to the season. The streak broke a tie with the Denver Broncos to stand as the longest consecutive winning streak in the NFL during the season.

How the Patriots were able to win was even more impressive. They went 8-0 on the road during this timeframe. The streak was finally snapped after the Buffalo Bills beat the Patriots in December by a 35-31 margin. This was a game that was tightly contested and close throughout. The Patriots even held a 24-7 lead heading into halftime.

Regardless of the outcome of that one game, Maye proved he could win close games and win tight games.

Now, he heads into the 2026 season with a bit of a challenge. The Patriots play the sixth-hardest schedule in the NFL. With several primetime games on the schedule, the quarterback had a chance to really prove himself on a national level. Some executives and people in the NFL want to see more from him next year. The schedule gives him the perfect opportunity to do it.

Breer’s statement isn’t necessarily outlandish, given Maye’s current career trajectory. However, the season will be important for the quarterback to prove himself and take down some of the toughest opponents in the NFL in the process.