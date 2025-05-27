Patriots Starter to Bounce Back Thanks to ‘Full-Time’ Return

Fortifying the offensive line motivated some of the biggest decisions made by the New England Patriots this offseason, including selecting left tackle Will Campbell in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft, but returning to a “full-time” role can help a key veteran solidify the interior.

It’s the task facing five-year pro Mike Onwenu, a former linchpin who struggled mightily for the Patriots in 2024. Those struggles were charted by Zoltán Buday of Pro Football Focus.

He detailed how Onwenu “never ranked outside the top 30 at his position and cracked the top 10 in each of his first three seasons, slipped to 34th in 2024 with a 65.2 PFF overall grade. His run-blocking also regressed significantly, falling to 57.5 after never earning below a 70.0 grade in his first four seasons. The last time he posted an overall grade above 80.0 was in 2022, when he played exclusively at one position.”

Buday also pointed out why the arrival of veteran right tackle Morgan Moses in free agency is good news for Onwenu. It means the latter “is expected to return to a full-time role at right guard, a shift that could help him recapture his previous form.”

Onwenu helping Moses lock down the right side would give the rebuilding Pats a focal point up front. A powerful double act able to set the tone for what’s expected to be a more physical brand of football under new head coach Mike Vrabel.

Mike Onwenu Key to Mike Vrabel’s Blueprint for Patriots

Aggression and muscle defined Vrabel’s best teams with the Tennessee Titans. Their success started on the ground and in the trenches, with battering ram Derrick Henry running behind a powerful offensive line able to maul defenses.

Replicating the blueprint in New England requires improvement along the front five. Onwenu’s return to form will be key to inspiring the necessary improvement.

The 6-foot-3, 350-pounder can put defenders on skates and knock open running lanes. Like when No. 71 pulled into space to help free Rhamondre Stevenson against the Miami Dolphins in Week 5, per the Boston Herald’s Zack Cox.

Plays like this form the template for how the Patritos’ running game will look this season, but the offense will still depend on a strong pocket for second-year quarterback Drake Maye. Onwenu can help if he fixes the issues that led him to surrender two sacks, six QB hits and 31 pressures last season, according to PFF.

Things will get better for Onwenu if he stays inside, where he’s bracketed by bookend tackles.

Patriots Stronger at Vital Spots Up Front

The Patriots no longer need Onwenu to flip-flop between guard and tackle after signing Moses and drafting Campbell. They will both immediately step in as starters, even after Moses underwent a tricky offseason procedure.

Moses can still be counted on entering his 12th season in the pros, but Campbell has a little more to prove. The fourth player taken from this draft class must offset concerns about his arm length, concerns a Pro Football Hall of Famer doesn’t share.

Campbell is being counted on as Maye’s blindside protector, arguably the second-most important position on the team. Right guard doesn’t have anywhere near the same prestige, but Onwenu getting back to his best can ensure the new-look Patriots are able to bludgeon opponents along the line of scrimmage.