Patriots Announce Crushing Injury Update on Star Offensive Lineman

The New England Patriots grinded their way to their first win of the season in Week 2 with a 20-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. After throwing away a win in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks, this was a much better effort from the Pats, but not everything from this game was a positive development for the team.

Injuries are beginning to pile up for New England, as several key players were forced out of this game prematurely. Perhaps the most notable departure of the bunch was starting right guard Mike Onwenu, who reportedly suffered a broken ankle early in the game. On Tuesday afternoon, the Patriots made an official roster move with Onwenu that confirms he will miss an extended period of time.

Patriots Place Mike Onwenu on Injured Reserve

A sixth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Onwenu is one of the Patriots’ best success stories in the player development department over the past few years. As a rookie, he immediately earned the starting right tackle job, and ever since then, he has been a mainstay on New England’s offensive line, despite constantly switching positions.

Onwenu has found a home at right guard over the past few years, and he has thrived at this spot. The 2025 campaign was the best of Onwenu’s campaign, as he started every game for the Pats at right guard, with his consistency playing a key role in the o-line’s success, as he was the only returning member of this group from 2024.

The 2026 campaign is a contract year for Onwenu, which makes his injury all the more devastating. If Onwenu did suffer a broken ankle, his season will be over, as he’d be forced to undergo surgery and begin a lengthy injury rehab process. The Patriots haven’t confirmed Onwenu’s injury status, but they did place him on injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least their next four games.

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed P Mitch Wishnowsky to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed OL Mike Onwenu on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots signed TE Tanner Conner to the practice squad,” the team wrote on its official website.

Patriots Must Find a Way to Replace Mike Onwenu on Their Offensive Line

Getty FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 03: Mike Onwenu #71 of the New England Patriots looks on during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on December 03, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Patriots have good depth along their offensive line, but losing Onwenu stings. Veteran Greg Van Roten immediately replaced Onwenu against the Steelers, and he generally held his own against Pittsburgh’s tough defensive front. He will likely start in Onwenu’s absence, with Ben Brown and Walter Rouse also options behind him.

Onwenu could technically return after four games, but the overarching expectation is that his season is over. New England managed to overcome its injury woes against the Steelers, but its schedule is unrelenting this year, which is going to make winning even more difficult. The Pats will be back in action in Week 3 for another tough matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.