Patriots’ $57 Million Starter Feared to Have Suffered Season-Ending Injury: Report

The New England Patriots earned their first win of the season Sunday, but the cost of at least one injury could be huge.

Starting right guard Mike Onwenu is feared to have suffered a season-ending leg injury during New England’s 20-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported after the game. The Patriots hadn’t confirmed a diagnosis or recovery timeline as of Sunday evening.

Onwenu went down late in the first quarter when Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt rolled into the back of his right leg as quarterback Drake Maye was sacked. The 28-year-old remained on the turf before a cart took him to the locker room. New England quickly ruled him out with an ankle injury.

Veteran Greg Van Roten entered at right guard and played the final 40 offensive snaps.

The offensive line did its job, as the Patriots finished with 136 rushing yards, including a 39-yard touchdown by TreVeyon Henderson.

Onwenu Loss Threatens Patriots’ Offensive-Line Stability

The bleak initial outlook makes the injury one of the most damaging developments New England could have encountered two games into its schedule.

Onwenu started every game at right guard over the previous two seasons and led the Patriots in offensive snaps during that 38-game span. He played 99.1% of their offensive snaps in 2025, continuing a run of reliability that made him the line’s steadying presence.

The former sixth-round pick signed a three-year, $57 million extension in March 2024. He agreed to a reworked contract in May that lowered his 2026 cap charge by $7.5 million while securing $10 million in guarantees and bonuses. The final year of that deal had positioned Onwenu to reach unrestricted free agency in 2027.

Instead, his concern now centers on the severity of the injury and the recovery ahead. His ability to handle both guard and tackle has long offered New England flexibility, but he had settled in as a durable right guard beside right tackle Morgan Moses.

Maye’s postgame reaction captured what the loss means inside the locker room. He called the situation “heartbreaking” and praised Onwenu as a gritty player who has battled through injuries and filled several roles since arriving in 2020.

Van Roten Steps Into Spotlight After Patriots’ Insurance Bet

New England’s decision to add Van Roten in August suddenly carries far greater importance.

The Patriots signed the 36-year-old lineman after backup center Ben Brown suffered an injury during the preseason. Van Roten brought 144 regular-season appearances and 105 starts to Foxborough, including 17 starts at right guard for the New York Giants in 2025.

His one-year contract is worth $3 million and can rise to $4.5 million through bonuses and incentives, an insurance investment that now appears especially important.

That experience showed when he entered without warning Sunday. Van Roten helped the Patriots protect a lead for three quarters and finish off a game in which Maye completed 14 of 22 passes for 208 yards. New England also averaged 4.4 yards per carry.

Maye said he had “full confidence” in Van Roten, pointing to the combined experience he and Moses provide on the right side. Brown is another interior option once available, but Van Roten’s 40-snap audition left him as the clear short-term answer.

Although the Patriots left Gillette Stadium with a victory and a defense that overwhelmed Pittsburgh, Schultz’s report means their first win may also mark the beginning of a season-long adjustment in front of Maye.