Stephen A. Smith Links Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini Scandal to Drake Maye’s Struggles

The questions surrounding Drake Maye’s stunning start to the season have come from just about every direction.

His decision-making has been picked apart. His turnovers have become a major concern.

The Patriots spent Wednesday’s practice drilling ball security after Maye committed three turnovers in a 35-6 loss to Jacksonville.

Stephen A. Smith just introduced another theory into the conversation, and this one goes well beyond what has happened on the field.

During Wednesday’s “First Take,” Smith questioned whether Mike Vrabel’s turbulent offseason, including the highly publicized controversy involving former NFL insider Dianna Russini, left the Patriots head coach distracted entering the season.

“I don’t need to get into the details, but I think the angle is worth bringing up,” Smith said. “We all know that Mike Vrabel was in the news in the offseason for some personal matter. And I think it’s fair to say that he was a bit distracted.”

Smith did not claim Vrabel’s personal situation caused Maye’s struggles. He instead raised the possibility that the disruption could have affected Vrabel’s normal routine and preparation at a time when his young quarterback needed him most.

“And I find myself wondering,” Smith continued. “Those distractions, and whether or not they potentially compromised his routine and his ability to be on top of things the way he normally would be when it comes to coaching this quarterback, or any quarterback, for that matter.”

Stephen A. Smith Wonders if Mike Vrabel ‘Hasn’t Been Himself’

Smith repeatedly stressed that he was approaching the subject strictly from a football perspective.

But he also made clear why he believes the question is worth asking.

Maye entered the season coming off a breakout year in which he finished second in MVP voting and helped lead New England to the Super Bowl. Three games into the new season, he has thrown six interceptions and sits near the bottom of the league in passer rating.

“He looks a complete shell of himself, completely lost, at times despondent, for crying out loud,” Smith said.

Smith then returned to Vrabel and the possibility that an offseason filled with distractions carried consequences into the season.

“Mike Vrabel had some issues. Mike Vrabel had to step away to deal with those issues. Mike Vrabel had stuff he had to be distracted by,” Smith said.

“And I think that if he was honest, and I’m quite sure he is honest with himself, in terms of reflecting on what the attitude was like this entire offseason, how focused, his attention to detail, the limited distractions, etc.

“I think if he was completely honest, he would know that he hasn’t been himself, and who’s to say that hasn’t had a negative impact on the performance that we’ve seen from Drake Maye.”

It was a pointed argument, particularly with scrutiny already building around the relationship between New England’s head coach and quarterback.

Mike Vrabel, Drake Maye Shut Down Rift Talk

Vrabel and Maye have both pushed back strongly this week against any suggestion that their relationship has deteriorated.

When Vrabel was asked about a report of friction between the two during an appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” he quickly dismissed it.

“Let me just tell you why I’m here,” Vrabel said. “I’m here because Drake was the quarterback.”

Vrabel noted that he had options when deciding where to coach and made clear that Maye was a major reason he chose New England.

Maye was just as emphatic when asked about his head coach.

“Coach Vrabel’s been one of the best football coaches I’ve had in my life,” Maye said. “I think Coach Vrabel’s been one of the biggest things as to why this has been so enjoyable for me is playing for Coach.”

Maye added that he has “loved playing for him” and said their relationship “hasn’t changed and it won’t change.”

That leaves the Patriots with a much more tangible issue to solve.

Maye has not looked like the quarterback who emerged as one of the NFL’s best players last season, and New England has little time to figure out why. The Patriots are 1-2 and now head to Buffalo for a Week 4 matchup against the undefeated Bills.

Smith’s theory won’t answer what has gone wrong.

But with the Patriots suddenly searching for answers, it adds another layer to what has already become one of the NFL’s most surprising starts.