Patriots Players Reveal What Mike Vrabel Told Them in Private Meeting Over Dianna Russini

Mike Vrabel has spent months trying to move past the controversy involving Dianna Russini.

Now, hours before the New England Patriots open their season against the Seattle Seahawks, new details have emerged about what Vrabel told his players behind closed doors when the story first engulfed their head coach.

Vrabel addressed the Patriots in a private team meeting last spring after his relationship with the former The Athletic NFL insider became public, according to ESPN.

Five people who were in the room told ESPN that Vrabel did not discuss the specifics. Instead, he acknowledged creating a distraction for the team and spoke about overcoming challenges.

The response inside the locker room was notably different from the scrutiny surrounding Vrabel outside it.

“It’s difficult to explain to people outside the building how he approached it and how players took it,” an anonymous Patriots player told ESPN. “Of course players care about [what happened]. Vrabel is a great leader. Sometimes you have to mess up to become an even better leader.”

Rhamondre Stevenson Reveals Patriots’ Reaction to Vrabel Meeting

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson offered perhaps the clearest indication of how Vrabel approached the situation with his team.

“He feels like he did wrong by us,” Stevenson told ESPN.

But Stevenson said players weren’t looking for Vrabel to walk them through what happened.

“None of the team was really even worried about specifics,” he said.

That distinction is significant.

Whatever questions existed outside Gillette Stadium, Vrabel apparently approached his players by acknowledging how the situation had affected them, rather than offering a detailed explanation of his personal life.

Several people who spoke to ESPN indicated the controversy did not fundamentally alter their view of Vrabel as a coach.

“His leadership was never tied to how he lived his personal life,” one Patriots source said.

Kevin Byard, who also played for Vrabel with the Tennessee Titans, echoed that sentiment.

“We all fall short sometimes; that’s what makes us human,” Byard told ESPN. “I’m not going to question a guy’s choices … as long as they don’t affect things on the field, and I haven’t seen that.”

Byard also pointed to the personal relationships Vrabel has built with players. When Byard’s newborn son spent five months in the hospital in 2023, ESPN reported that Vrabel continued checking on the safety even after Tennessee traded him to Philadelphia.

“Players know how much he cares about them,” former Titans center Ben Jones told ESPN. “He builds relationships where a lot of coaches don’t.”

Mike Vrabel Has Tried to Move Past Dianna Russini Controversy

Photos of Vrabel and Russini together first surfaced publicly in April, prompting questions about their relationship and Russini’s NFL reporting. Both initially denied wrongdoing.

Russini resigned from The Athletic in April. After an internal investigation, the outlet concluded last week that her undisclosed personal relationship with Vrabel violated its standards and should have been disclosed. The investigation did not determine the full nature of the relationship and found limited evidence that it affected her reporting.

Russini has maintained that she stands behind her work.

ESPN’s report also detailed a broader consequence of the controversy, with female NFL reporters saying it has made some professional interactions with coaches and executives more difficult.

Vrabel, meanwhile, has made clear that he wants his own focus elsewhere.

Asked about The Athletic’s findings last week, he declined to revisit the controversy and instead pointed toward the Patriots and their season opener.

Now New England finally gets to play.

The Patriots face the Seahawks on Wednesday night in a Super Bowl LX rematch, putting Vrabel and his team back in the national spotlight.

For months, outsiders have debated what the Russini controversy meant for Vrabel.

The accounts from inside his own locker room provide a much clearer answer about how his players handled it: Vrabel acknowledged the distraction, they weren’t interested in hearing every detail, and then they went back to football.