Patriots HC Mike Vrabel Shares Injury Update on RB TreVeyon Henderson

The New England Patriots have been without running back TreVeyon Henderson since the Thursday Night loss to the Chicago Bears. Now, they know they’ll also be without him for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions.

The injury designation for Henderson has consistently been “illness.” It’s not very specific, but it’s also become clear that it’s a fairly severe medical concern.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel was able to share that he’s in fairly constant contact with Henderson. Even with that, they still don’t have a timeline for his return.

“I talk to TreVeyon every day,” Mike Vrabel said. “Just like everybody else that’s not available, he’s working hard to get back. When that is, I don’t know. I don’t have a timetable. But I love my interactions with him. I love talking with him and seeing how he’s doing.”

Henderson is in his second NFL season. He’s battled injuries, including an ankle issue to go along with his illness, in 2026. In six games, he has 203 rushing yards and 1 touchdown, and he’s been criticized for his pass blocking and vision.

Details on New England Patriots RB TreVeyon Henderson

It turned out that Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson needed to be hospitalized for his illness. During that time, he was battling unexplained neurological symptoms. Concerns for doctors were severe enough that they even tested him for a stroke.

Henderson also released a statement on his medical issues. In it, he explained that he had some reassuring medical testing but no diagnosis.

“Recently, I experienced an unexpected and unusual medical emergency involving a series of unexplained neurological symptoms that required hospitalization for several days,” Henderson wrote. “During that time, I underwent extensive medical testing and evaluation. While the results of my comprehensive medical testing have come back positive and reassuring, the cause of this remains unknown and unexplainable.

“I will continue working closely with specialists and physical therapists to focus on my recovery, as these symptoms have affected my strength, coordination, and some of my physical functions. I am committed to doing everything necessary to return to full health. My health and long-term well-being remain my foremost priorities.”

It remains unclear, at least publicly, what Henderson is battling medically. That means it’s hard to imagine he’ll be back on the field soon for the Patriots.

Injuries Have Hit the Patriots Running Back Room

The loss of TreVeyon Henderson is a big one for the Patriots. He’s part of a two-headed attack at running back, along with Rhamondre Stevenson.

Unfortunately, Stevenson is also battling his own medical issues. He got injured a week ago, and while he’s been trying to put work in during practice, it still isn’t clear if he can play or not. He wasn’t in uniform for Friday’s practice, a bad sign.

If Stevenson can’t go, the Patriots are going to be extensively tested at running back. Corey Kiner and Lan Larison will provide some depth there. However, it’s hard for the Patriots to expect them to provide the same level of production that they expected out of the running game coming into the season.