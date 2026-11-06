Doctors Checked on TreVeyon Henderson Stroke Possibility: Report

Doctors who examined New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson left no stone unturned following his hospitalization for unexplained neurological symptoms.

According to Boston Globe reporter Christopher Price on Friday, Nov. 6, a source close to Henderson indicated that medical testing has shown no signs of a stroke.

The news lands after the 24-year-old revealed that an unexpected medical emergency had required several days of hospitalization, with doctors still unable to determine the cause.

While the latest report offers some reassurance, Henderson’s recovery is an ongoing process, and questions about his condition haven’t been fully resolved.

Patriots’ TreVeyon Henderson: Update on Health Concerns

Price reported Friday that a source close to Henderson said the possibility of a stroke has been ruled out for now.

A source close to Henderson says they have ruled out — for now — the possibility of a stroke. "No sign" of that from the tests they have run so far. https://t.co/dZXUkzwsZH — Christopher Price (@cpriceglobe) November 6, 2026

That signifies a potentially positive happening for Henderson, although the report doesn’t establish a definitive diagnosis or explain the symptoms that led to his hospitalization.

Earlier Friday, Henderson released a statement addressing his absence from the Patriots.

He revealed that he had experienced an unforeseen medical emergency involving neurological symptoms that required hospitalization for several days.

Henderson described the results of his extensive medical testing as “positive and reassuring,” although he acknowledged that the underlying cause remained unknown.

The running back also explained that the symptoms had affected his strength, coordination and certain physical functions.

Henderson is continuing to work with medical specialists and physical therapists as he focuses on recovering his health.

When Will TreVeyon Henderson Return to Patriots?

There’s currently no announced timetable for Henderson’s return to the field.

The former Ohio State standout has not played since New England’s Oct. 22 loss to the Chicago Bears and missed the Patriots’ Nov. 1 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

He was also absent from practice Wednesday and Thursday ahead of New England’s Week 9 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Henderson has recorded 203 rushing yards and one touchdown on 52 carries this season, along with five receptions for 45 yards.

The Patriots have relied on Rhamondre Stevenson, Corey Kiner and Lan Larison in their backfield during Henderson’s absence.

But the priority is health, not football.

“My health and long-term well-being remain my foremost priorities,” Henderson emphasized in his statement.