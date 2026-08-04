Patriots HC Mike Vrabel Suggests a New Position for First-Round Rookie Caleb Lomu

After using their first-round pick on Will Campbell, a tackle in 2025, the New England Patriots again used their 2026 first-round pick on a tackle. This time, they landed Caleb Lomu, trying to build an offensive line to protect quarterback Drake Maye for the foreseeable future.

Now, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel has shared a potentially interesting change to those plans. At his press conference on Tuesday, Vrabel was asked about depth at guard. He’d admit that he wants to see it improve, which means they may even have Lomu move position to guard from time to time.

“There will be a time when you guys see Caleb work in there,” Vrabel said. “So, just looking to find the best combination of guys for the season. So, I think we’re okay. I think the depth can always be better at every position. Just continue to build competition and finding the right mix of guys that are going to help us this year.”

Vrabel would also note that Lomu isn’t the only Patriots tackle in that position. In particular, that James Hudson could make a similar transition.

The Original Plan for New England Patriots Rookie Caleb Lomu

The original plan for New England Patriots rookie Caleb Lomu was a relatively simple one. He’d act as a sixth offensive lineman for the 2026 season while he transitions to the NFL.

Lomu is still just 21-years-old. He played two full seasons of college football at Utah, including putting in an All-Big 12 performance in 2025. The potential is there, but coming into the NFL it was understood that he needed time to physically get up to speed.

Long-term, Lomu could act as a potential replacement at right tackle for Morgan Moses, as Moses ages out. Of course, that was another new challenge for Lomu, who had only ever played at left tackle while in college. Then, if need be, the thought was that Lomu could replace Will Campbell at left tackle if Campbell didn’t improve, while Campbell moved inside to guard.

Now, it looks as though the Patriots are going to be taking a look at moving Lomu inside to guard himself. At least, for the short-term.

It’s Been a Slow Transition for Lomu

The Patriots have been working to get Lomu going quickly in Training Camp. However, it hasn’t necessarily worked out that way so far. In fact, Patriots insider Greg Bedard shared some recent insight into how practice is going for Lomu.