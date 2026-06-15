Patriots 2026 Draft Pick Pegged Cut Candidate With Training Camp on Horizon

First-round rookies tend to have ample time to prove themselves for Mike Vrabel and other NFL head coaches. But that’s often not the case for Day 3 selections. Sometimes, they don’t even get a chance with the 53-man roster as a rookie.

SB Nation’s Pats Pulpit’s Taylor Kyles and Bernd Buchmasser predicted that to be the case for New England Patriots first-year linebacker Namdi Obiazor this summer.

While projecting the team’s 53-man roster after offseason workouts, the two analysts predicted Obiazor to compete but ultimately miss the cut at linebacker.

“Robert Spillane and Christian Elliss are not going anywhere, while Chad Muma had an extensive run with the starting defense in minicamp,” wrote Kyles and Buchmasser. “Free agency signing K.J. Britt projects as the fourth option at the moment especially due to his possible special teams role, while the others — in particular rookies Namdi Obiazor and Khalil Jacobs — will get a crack at the final spot on the depth chart in training camp.”

The Patriots selected Obiazor at No. 212 overall in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. The linebacker played college football for Iowa Western and TCU.

Over four seasons for the TCU Horned Frogs, Obiazor had 302 combined tackles, including 17 tackles for loss. In 2025, he registered 88 combined tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, two interceptions, one pass defense and one forced fumble.

Will Patriots Cut Rookie LB Namdi Obiazor?

Obiazor faces an uphill battle to a roster spot in New England just based on a numbers perspective.

The top two inside linebackers for the Patriots last season — Robert Spillane and Christian Elliss — are returning in 2026. That pair combined for 1,246 defensive snaps last season.

Kyles and Buchmasser see Chad Muma making the roster as well.

That probably leaves just one roster spot left at linebacker. Obiazor will have to outperform K.J. Britt, Otis Reese, Amari Gainer and Khalil Jacobs for that last spot.

That fourth linebacker will have a special teams role. During the draft process, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote Obiazor “profiles as a dependable backup and core special-teamer.” So, he sounds like a natural to fit the role.

The question is whether the Patriots will pick him over other linebackers who have more NFL special teams experience. Kyles and Buchmasser predicted New England will not make that choice.

Rookie Edge Rusher Quintayvious Hutchins Also Predicted to Miss Roster

Obiazor wasn’t the only rookie the two Patriots writers put on notice with their 53-man roster prediction.

At edge rusher, Kyles and Buchmasser projected seventh-round rookie Quintayvious Hutchins to also miss the cut.

Instead of Hutchins, they predicted the Patriots to keep Harold Landry III, Dre’Mont Jones, Elijah Ponder, Bradyn Swinson and Gabe Jacas at edge rusher.

It’s hard to disagree with that. Landry, Jones and Jacas, if healthy, are roster locks. At least to begin training camp, Ponder and Swinson will have a significant upper hand on an edge rusher role in New England.

That’s sometimes how it goes for late Day 3 selections. The best-case scenario for Obiazor or Hutchins might be to earn a practice squad spot to begin 2026.