Mike Vrabel Has One Request for Patriots Fans Ahead of Home Opener

Mike Vrabel already knows what he wants to see when the New England Patriots finally return to Gillette Stadium for their 2026 home opener.

Tarps off.

Vrabel delivered that message to Patriots fans during his Monday appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” calling back to one of the more memorable scenes from New England’s preseason opener at Gillette Stadium.

“We have to give them something to cheer about. I know that we will,” Vrabel said. “It’ll be great. If the preseason game, if those were any indication, let’s get the tarps off and let’s have a good time. Hopefully we’ll give them something to cheer about.”

For anyone wondering what exactly Vrabel wants removed from Gillette Stadium, he’s not talking about covers over empty seats.

He’s talking about shirts.

Mike Vrabel Wants ‘Tarps Off’ to Return to Gillette Stadium

“Tarps off” has become a sports crowd phenomenon in 2026, with groups of fans taking off their shirts and waving them in the air as more people around them join in.

The craze gained traction at MLB ballparks this year, becoming particularly noticeable at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. It eventually made its way to Foxborough.

During the Patriots’ preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts on Aug. 13, a large section of fans at Gillette Stadium joined in. The Patriots themselves embraced the moment, sharing video of the crowd and even highlighting Drake Maye rallying fans from the sideline as the “tarps off” scene grew.

Now Vrabel wants an encore when the games count.

His message also came with an important acknowledgment. The Patriots can’t simply demand energy from their home crowd. Vrabel believes his team has to earn it.

“We have to give them something to cheer about,” he said.

That’s particularly relevant after the way New England’s season began.

The Patriots opened the 2026 campaign on the road Wednesday night, falling 13-10 to the Seattle Seahawks in a rematch of Super Bowl LX. New England now gets its first regular-season opportunity of the year to play in front of its own fans.

Vrabel clearly wants Gillette to feel different when it does.

Patriots Return Home Looking to Give Fans a Reason to Get Loud

Vrabel has already seen what the building can become when Patriots fans have something to latch onto.

The preseason “tarps off” moment provided a glimpse. The home opener gives New England an opportunity to create that atmosphere when the result actually matters.

It also comes at an important early point in the season.

The Patriots are trying to respond after dropping their opener in Seattle, and they will have to do so without star wide receiver A.J. Brown, who was placed on injured reserve after suffering an ankle injury against the Seahawks. Brown must miss at least four games before he is eligible to return.

That leaves New England with plenty to sort out on the field.

Vrabel isn’t asking the crowd to solve those problems for his team. His comments Monday made the responsibility clear: the Patriots need to give their fans a reason to make Gillette loud.

But if they do?

Vrabel already knows exactly what he wants to see in the stands.

Tarps off.