Rumors Swirl on Ex-Patriots All-Pro Replacing Jerod Mayo: ‘Makes a Ton of Sense’

Could the New England Patriots be in for a reunion with Mike Vrable?

The former All-Pro Pats linebacker-turned coach is available, and rumors he’s interested in returning to coaching are emerging — many of which link him to his former team. The future of current head coach Jerod Mayo is a question mark, and if Mayo does get fired (the Pats are 3-13 heading into Week 18, the worst mark in the league), Vrabel could be a relatively natural successor.

“Mike Vrabel would be interested in coaching for the New England Patriots,” Patriots insider Tom E. Curran said on “Arbella Early Edition,” via NBC Sports’ Darren Hartwell. “I think that he (Vrabel) looks at the Patriots, and despite the warts, says, I’ll go back there.”

ESPN insider Dan Graziano also believes this is something to watch, noting quarterback Drake Maye could be a draw. “If the Patriots job comes open, Mike Vrabel makes a ton of sense as a proven head coach who also happens to be in the team’s Hall of Fame. New England looks to have its quarterback of the future in Maye and needs to build up the culture and roster around him,” he wrote on January 2, adding:

“I’m not saying Mayo can’t do that. It’s possible he can, and it’s possible Patriots ownership will decide to stick with the guy it believed in enough to make him coach-in-waiting while Belichick was still there. All I’m saying is if the job comes open, Vrabel would have to be at the top of the list of predicted hires.”

What Would Mike Vrable Bring to Patriots if He Came Aboard as Head Coach?

Vrabel presents a compelling case as a head coach candidate for the Patriots. He’d bring a blend of franchise familiarity, proven leadership and defensive expertise to the job.

Vrabel’s tenure as a linebacker with the Patriots from 2001 to 2008 was marked by significant success, including three Super Bowl victories. His versatility and leadership on the field were instrumental during one of the most triumphant eras in the franchise’s history. That deep-rooted connection gives him an intrinsic understanding of the Patriots’ culture and operational ethos.

After his playing career ended, Vrabel transitioned into coaching, culminating in his role as the head coach of the Tennessee Titans from 2018 to 2023. During his tenure there, he led the Titans to a 54-45 record, including multiple playoff appearances and an AFC Championship game in 2019. His leadership style, characterized by toughness, discipline and a player-centric approach, earned him the 2021 NFL Coach of the Year award. His experience is attractive, to be sure.

Another of Vrabel’s notable strengths is his ability to get the most from his roster, regardless of talent disparities. His tenure with the Titans was marked by a consistent ability to develop players and implement strategies that played to their strengths, fostering a competitive environment. This skill is particularly pertinent for the Patriots as they seek to rebuild and reestablish themselves as contenders in the AFC.

Will Patriots Fire Current HC Jerod Mayo?

Mayo’s inaugural season as head coach of the Patriots has been challenging. After a promising start with a 16-10 upset victory over the Cincinnati Bengals Week 1, the team struggled to maintain any momentum, suffering a six-game losing streak early in the season.

Still, Pats owner Robert Kraft, who envisioned Mayo as Bill Belichick’s successor, may be inclined to grant him at least another season to implement his vision.

Thus, while Vrabel’s potential return could herald a new era for the franchise, Mayo will likely be around at least one more year.