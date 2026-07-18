Patriots HC Mike Vrabel Set the Tone for Rookies, Standard for Culture

The New England Patriots‘ season is rapidly approaching now. With that, the team released another episode of “Forged in Foxborough,” showing plenty of insight into how head coach Mike Vrabel has been working with the rookies.

While speaking to those rookies, Vrabel looked to set a standard for their culture. That’s something that comes down to the details for him.

“I’m Mike Vrabel. You can call me ‘Coach,’ you can call me ‘Mike’… You don’t have to call me ‘Sir.’ If you want to, you can, but this is pro football,” Vrabel said to the rookies. “We’re making connections. We are making relationships. This is us along your journey. Okay? And everybody has a different one.”

Namdi Obiazor, a rookie linebacker out of TCU, noted that the meetings haven’t necessarily been about football. Instead, it’s often been focused on identity and culture within the Patriots organization.

One thing Vrabel asked of the rookies was to introduce themselves to the Patriots cafeteria workers, as well as the workers throughout the facilities. To be connected to everyone within the organization.

“That s*** is important. Most of you guys I’ve talked to, before you got here, I refer to you having to own your own journey. Your journey is going to be different than a lot of other guys. All these people in the room are going to help you understand what your journey is if you don’t know,” Vrabel said.

“From this day on, none of that matters where you were drafted. You have to understand that. We went to the Super Bowl, okay, and this is not a knock on them, with players that were not drafted, that were on second and third contracts that were major, major contributors. We signed two free agents that were drafted in the eighth round… The eighth round is ‘Let’s find a place for your to come and develop.’ So, I’m going to tell you that first. It doesn’t matter how your got it. The only thing that matters is what you do from this point on.”

The Mike Vrabel Scandal Had Some Wondering about the New England Patriots Culture

It’s been a long season off the field for Mike Vrabel. A scandal broke, exposing a long-standing affair between Vrabel and NFL reporter Dianna Russini.

The scandal would force Vrabel to take some time away from the team, even missing part of the NFL Draft where the Patriots were taking their rookies of the future. Still, the team and players have largely stood by him regardless of outside pressure.

Some of that outside pressure has been wondering about the culture in the Patriots locker room. After all, if Vrabel had this scandal, then how would players react?

By and large, they reacted by publicly backing Vrabel. So, from the outside looking in, it does seem like the Patriots’ culture has withstood the scandal.

Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Backs Mike Vrabel

Within the Mike Vrabel scandal, there were some calls for the Patriots to move on from him as their head coach. That never happened, though, and the team stood by him. Now, Patriots owner Robert Kraft reemphasized why.

“We’re privileged to have Mike as our head coach,” Kraft said, via ESPN. “No one is infallible. He’s someone I have a strong belief and faith in. I hope he’s going to be our head coach for many years to come.”

It looks as though Vrabel will be with the Patriots for the long haul. So, hopefully, that culture he’s setting will take root and get the Patriots back to the Super Bowl soon.