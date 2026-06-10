5 Things We Learned From Patriots Minicamp Day 1

The Patriots opened mandatory minicamp Tuesday, and while it’s important not to overreact to a June practice, several storylines immediately stood out.

Drake Maye continued to look every bit like the franchise quarterback New England is building around. A.J. Brown made his presence felt. Christian Gonzalez and Kayshon Boutte put offseason speculation in the background by showing up. And a young defender continued building momentum after an impressive spring.

With Day 2 of minicamp now underway, here are the five biggest things we learned from Day 1.

Drake Maye Looks Ready for Another Leap

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If there was one clear winner from Day 1, it was Drake Maye.

Reports from practice described an efficient and productive afternoon for the Patriots quarterback, particularly during red-zone work. Maye connected with several of his top targets and continued showing the confidence and command that helped fuel his breakout 2025 campaign.

One of the day’s highlights came on a back-shoulder touchdown throw to A.J. Brown. Maye also found Hunter Henry and Rhamondre Stevenson for scores during team drills.

The Patriots have spent the offseason talking about taking the next step offensively. Based on the early reports from minicamp, Maye appears firmly on that trajectory.

A.J. Brown Is Already Making an Impact

The Patriots made headlines when they acquired Brown, and the veteran receiver wasted little time reminding everyone why.

Brown’s touchdown connection with Maye was one of the standout plays of the practice, but it wasn’t his only contribution. Multiple observers noted his involvement throughout the session as he continued building chemistry with his quarterback.

The Patriots lacked a true No. 1 receiver for years. Brown’s arrival changes the dynamic of the offense immediately, and the early signs from minicamp suggest the Maye-Brown partnership could become one of the league’s most dangerous combinations.

Christian Gonzalez and Kayshon Boutte Put the Focus Back on Football

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Two of the Patriots’ most talked-about players this offseason were both on the field Tuesday.

Gonzalez participated in practice despite ongoing discussion surrounding a potential contract extension. While reports indicated his workload was somewhat limited compared to other players, his presence alone was notable.

Boutte’s attendance also drew attention after he missed portions of the voluntary offseason program and became the subject of trade speculation.

For a team looking to build continuity heading into training camp, having both players present was an encouraging development.

Gabe Jacas’ Absence Remains a Major Storyline

Not every takeaway from Day 1 was positive.

Second-round pick Gabe Jacas remained absent from practice, continuing one of the more intriguing storylines of the offseason.

Before practice, Mike Vrabel explained that Jacas had undergone a procedure and also noted the rookie is not yet under contract.

The Patriots have downplayed concerns, and multiple reports suggest the absence is related to recovery rather than a contract dispute. Still, whenever a second-round pick is not on the field during mandatory minicamp, it becomes a story worth monitoring.

Elijah Ponder Continues to Generate Buzz

One of the biggest winners from the spring may have strengthened his case again Tuesday.

With Jacas unavailable and Harold Landry not participating, Elijah Ponder received additional opportunities and reportedly recorded one of the defense’s would-be sacks during team drills.

The Patriots have spoken highly of Ponder throughout the offseason, and outside linebackers coach Mike Smith recently praised the young pass rusher’s development.

Depth at edge rusher will be important this season, and Ponder continues to make a strong case for a larger role once training camp begins.

The Bigger Picture

The Patriots are still months away from playing meaningful football, but Day 1 of minicamp provided several reasons for optimism.

Maye continues to look comfortable leading the offense. Brown appears to be settling in quickly. Key veterans and young contributors reported to camp. And several depth players are taking advantage of increased opportunities.

There will be bigger storylines and tougher tests ahead, but the Patriots got the start they were looking for as mandatory minicamp officially opened in Foxborough.