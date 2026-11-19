The 2026 New England Patriots have enough issues. They don’t have to go back and worry about what went wrong in last season’s Super Bowl that led to them getting blown out. Still, it might be going back to checking on one detail that could’ve played a major role in blowing the Super Bowl.

It’s no secret that the offensive line was the major issue for the Patriots, struggling to block the Seattle Seahawks at all. Left tackle Will Campbell caught a lot of the criticism for that, as he struggled on his injured knee. However, veteran right tackle Morgan Moses also had a terrible day.

Now, it seems like there might be one more reason why. On Twitter/X, Ryan Paganetti shared some insight into a tick that Moses had, giving away if it was likely a run or a pass. Paganetti has previously worked for the Philadelphia Eagles, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Las Vegas Raiders.

What New England Patriots Offensive Lineman Morgan Moses Did Wrong

The problem for Morgan Moses, to put it simply, is that he had a glaring tendency in his two-point stance. That gave away whether the Patriots were likely to pass or run.

Paganetti shared that when Moses’ hands were together, it was a pass on 90% of plays during the 2025 season. When they were apart, it was a run 78% of the time. That, assuming the Seahawks were aware of the tendency, could have made it much easier to play defense.

Shortly after the Super Bowl, Patriots quarterback Drake Maye had been criticized for his own tendency. Certainly, at the time, Seahawks safety Julian Love implied they had some idea of what to expect. The Moses tendency could have also played into that.

“I honestly can’t believe this wasn’t corrected or adjusted over the course of the season,” Paganetti wrote. “I had planned to share this before the Super Bowl rematch, but a player on another team encouraged me to hold it because they wanted to use it themselves against New England.

That final line is what has to be incredibly concerning for Patriots fans. Teams know about the tendency and are still using it against the Patriots. That has to be part of why it’s been such a difficult go of things this season, not to mention the injuries, for the Patriots offense. With a backup quarterback now, not being predictable is even more important.

Morgan Moses Suffered Injury in Loss to Lions

Morgan Moses was among the Patriots injured on Sunday, during the bad loss to the Detroit Lions. Luckily, it doesn’t seem like his injury is going to be as severe as some of the others.

Moses had his left leg planted when it got rolled up on. That took him out of the game for a while before he was eventually able to return. Because of that, it’s unclear just what the injury was, but it doesn’t seem overly severe.

Luckily, the Patriots are also going into a bye week. That should give them some extra time to get healthy.