Patriots Must Manage Hidden TreVeyon Henderson Problem

They need his big-play speed on the field as much as possible, but the New England Patriots also have to work out a way to manage an underlying problem with running back TreVeyon Henderson. A problem that showed up brutally during last season’s playoff run.

Henderson added a sudden-strike scoring threat to the ground attack during the regular season, but things changed once the campaign entered a different phase. That was when “In the three AFC playoff wins, plus the Super Bowl with Seattle, the 5-foot-10, 200-pounder barely managed 100 yards from scrimmage, rushing 30 times for 76 yards (2.5 yards per rush) and catching five passes for 33 yards,” per Hector Longo of Athlon Sports.

The drop-off in Henderson’s numbers was inescapable, prompting Longo to pose a simple question about the second-round pick from the 2025 NFL draft: “Did he run out of gas?”

It’s a reasonable question when, as Longo pointed out, “Henderson just couldn’t match the moment. Remember, in 2024, he was in it for the long haul with national championship Ohio State as well, playing 16 games and rushing for 1,016 yards.”

The player himself has since admitted, “It’s been two really long seasons. It can be hard sometimes. Mentally, physically, it can definitely take a toll on you.”

Concern about his fatigue only adds another obstacle for Henderson to overcome if he’s ever going to change the Patriots’ plans for a key role. Having to manage his workload carefully is just one of three risks to how offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels uses the most dynamic back on the depth chart.

Problems Mounting for TreVeyon Henderson

There are already compelling reasons why Henderson can’t supplant veteran Rhamondre Stevenson as New England’s RB1. Not being able to stay fresh late in the season gives Henderson one more thing to fix, but conditioning isn’t his only concern.

His primary focus has been upping his game as both a pass-catcher and pass-protector. Those core skills can keep Henderson on the field for three downs.

That’s the theory, but a lack of stamina could wreck the plan, no matter how many strides Henderson makes as a receiver and blocker. Improving his conditioning is the hidden factor set to shape Henderson’s sophomore campaign.

It won’t be easy when Henderson has never been used to a featured runner’s workload. He was splitting carries during his final season with the Buckeyes in 2024, when Henderson was one of three players, along with fellow running back Quinshon Judkins and quarterback Will Howard, to clock over 100 rushing attempts, per ESPN.

If Henderson can’t stay strong as the games mount, the Patriots will soon abandon any hopes of making him their lead back.

Patriots Can Trust Hot Hand in Backfield

McDaniels will have no problem overlooking Henderson in favor of the hot hand at any point during the 2026 season. It’s what the veteran OC has done throughout his many stints with the Patriots.

A plethora of runners, including Danny Woodhead, Dion Lewis, LeGarrette Blount, Jonas Gray, Sony Michel, Rex Burkhead and Damien Harris all had their turns carrying the load for the Patriots in big games and critical moments.

The McDaniels’ offense isn’t built around an alpha runner. Rather, the scheme accommodates the in-form back who presents the best matchup each week.

There’s no reason for McDaniels to ditch this fluid approach when there’s hardly a shortage of options on this year’s roster. Henderson and Stevenson are backed up by a clutch of intriguing players, including seventh-round pick Jam Miller, undrafted Lan Larison and power-style runner Terrell Jennings.

It’s not about pedigree, but scheme fit, form and consistency. Henderson will only master those three things if he doesn’t allow himself to be defeated by conditioning.