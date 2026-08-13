Patriots Cut Ties With $272,500 Undrafted Rookie

There was quite a bit of excitement around the New England Patriots signing undrafted rookie Myles Montgomery in the spring. But the running back won’t finish training camp with the team.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Patriots waived Montgomery with an injury designation Wednesday. The team also signed running back Hassan Haskins to take his place on the roster.

Montgomery joined the Patriots as an underrated rookie in the spring. He signed a contract with the team that included $272,500 guaranteed.

SB Nation’s Pats Pulpit’s Bernd Buchmasser wrote on May 14 it set a new record for the highest guaranteed salary for an undrafted free agent in team history.

“That number bests the previous Patriots UDFA record set by tight end C.J. Dippre’s $264,000 last offseason,” wrote Buchmasser.

Patriots Released Injured RB Myles Montgomery

Montgomery’s injury is undisclosed. But now on waivers, the nature of the running back’s injury is irrelevant to New England.

If Montgomery clears waivers, he will revert back to the Patriots injured reserve. He will then be ineligible to play in the 2026 season unless the two sides agree to an injury settlement.

In college, Montgomery attended Cincinnati and UCF. His role slowly increased over three seasons with the Bearcats. But Montgomery finally took off while receiving more carries with the Knights during 2025.

Last season, he had 705 rushing yards and four touchdowns while averaging 4.9 yards per carry.

However, his efficiency did decrease. Montgomery averaged at least 5.7 yards per rush in a small sample each season from 2022-24.

New England Running Back Depth Entering Preseason

The Patriots replenished their running back depth despite Montgomery’s injury. The team added two running backs Wednesday — JaMycal Hasty and Hassan Haskins.

Entering Week 1 of the preseason, they are two of the team’s seven running backs on the roster. The others are Rhamondre Stevenson, TreVeyon Henderson, Terrell Jennings, Lan Larison, and Jam Miller.

The Patriots will visit the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night for the preseason opener. Kickoff will occur at 7:30 pm ET.