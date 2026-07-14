New England Patriots Dealt Harsh Linebacker Verdict in NFL Rankings

The New England Patriots spent the past two seasons rebuilding a defense capable of carrying a contender.

NFL evaluators still see a weakness right in the middle of it.

No Patriots player appeared in ESPN’s ranking of the NFL’s top 10 off-ball linebackers for 2026. New England also failed to place anyone among the honorable mentions or additional players receiving votes.

The result stands out because different positions from the same survey series had ranked various Patriots players. The cornerback rankings placed Christian Gonzalez third, while Milton Williams landed ninth among defensive tackles.

That leaves the Patriots with respected stars at two premium positions and no linebacker considered close to the league’s elite.

The position remains functional, but the absence creates a clear question for a defense expected to stay among the NFL’s best.

Patriots Linebackers Helped Build a Top-Four Defense

The omission comes after a season in which the Patriots allowed 320 points, the fourth-fewest in the NFL, and finished 14-3 before advancing to Super Bowl LX.

Robert Spillane played an important role in that success, recording 97 tackles, two interceptions, five passes defensed and a forced fumble.

His strongest work came against the run: Spillane earned a 76.3 overall PFF grade, ranking 12th among 88 qualified linebackers, while his 87.3 run-defense grade ranked eighth.

His 67.2 coverage grade ranked 18th.

PFF’s grades indicate that Spillane was an upper-level run defender and capable coverage linebacker, but offered limited value as a pass rusher.

Spillane also dealt with an ankle injury late in the season, so New England had to shift responsibilities, including its defensive communication, during the most important portion of the schedule.

Meanwhile, Christian Elliss added 76 tackles, three passes defensed and a forced fumble, but his full-season grades were more uneven.

He earned a 61.5 overall grade, including a 58.0 coverage grade, which ranked 37th among 88 qualified linebackers, and 61.2 run-defense mark, which ranked 60th. His 72.2 pass-rush grade fared better, ranking 19th among linebackers.

But PFF also noted that Elliss earned a 78.5 overall grade from Week 6 onward, seventh at the position over that span, showing meaningful improvement after a slow start.

Spillane and Elliss produced solid seasons within a defense built around its front and secondary. Neither generated the individual recognition given to the position’s biggest stars.

ESPN’s list showed the difference. Fred Warner remained No. 1 after playing only six games for the San Francisco 49ers. He still received roughly 70% of the first-place votes because evaluators continue to value his processing speed, instincts and command of the defense.

New England has dependable linebacker play. The ranking suggests it lacks that type of difference-maker.

Patriots Have Added Depth, but No Proven Star

The Patriots changed the bottom of the position group during the offseason after three of last year’s reserves departed.

They signed K.J. Britt and selected Namdi Obiazor in the sixth round of the NFL draft. Britt recorded 24 tackles last season, while Obiazor enters training camp without an NFL snap.

Those additions provide competition and special-teams options.

But they do little to change how outsiders view the top of the depth chart.

The contrast matters because New England has already earned respect elsewhere. Gonzalez and Williams give Mike Vrabel two players who can alter games without requiring favorable matchups.

The linebacker room depends more heavily on assignment discipline, experience and the structure around it.

That formula worked during a 14-win season, and it could work again if Spillane stays healthy and Elliss continues developing.

The ranking still delivers a useful warning before training camp.

The Patriots have built a defense with high-end talent at cornerback and defensive tackle, but they remain one breakout season away from receiving the same respect at linebacker.