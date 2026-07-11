Stefon Diggs Odds: Commanders Lead, Retirement or New England Patriots Reunion

Stefon Diggs has spent four months in football’s waiting room.

Training camp is getting close, and a prediction market now says his likelihood narrowed to two teams as of July 11, 5:01 p.m. Eastern time despite his legal issues.

Kalshi listed “Stays with New England or Retires” at a 10% chance in its Diggs next-team market. The Tennessee Titans lead the board at 41%, followed by the Washington Commanders at 38%, Kansas City Chiefs at 18% and Baltimore Ravens at 12%.

Those numbers make Tennessee the surprise. Washington has been connected to Diggs for weeks, and the receiver has publicly entertained a homecoming.

The Titans have a crowded receiver room, even though Diggs’ talents would be welcome, and have not been linked to him through a substantial recent report.

Diggs remains the most accomplished unsigned receiver available. He caught 85 passes for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns during his lone season with the New England Patriots.

Diggs Has Had Legal Problems

Controversy has followed Diggs.

The receiver was found not guilty May 5 of felony strangulation and misdemeanor assault and battery charges stemming from an alleged dispute with his former personal chef.

The NFL later closed its investigation after determining there was insufficient evidence to support a personal conduct policy violation, meaning Diggs will not face league discipline over the case.

Diggs remains involved in separate civil litigation after Christopher Griffith countersued Diggs after the receiver filed a defamation lawsuit, alleging that Diggs drugged and sexually assaulted him at Diggs’ Maryland home.

Diggs has denied the allegations and called them fabricated.

TMZ reported July 9 that the case remains active and that Griffith recently produced more than 100 pages of communications during discovery.

Washington Has the Clearest Case for Diggs

If a team ends up signing Diggs despite the legal woes, Washington’s position at the top of the market stands firm.

The Commanders’ official website acknowledged after the draft that the team lacked a clear No. 2 receiver opposite Terry McLaurin.

Washington used a third-round pick on Antonio Williams, but asking a rookie to immediately become Jayden Daniels’ second option may not trump an established veteran with multiple seasons over 1,000 yards receiving.

Diggs would give the offense a polished route runner who can work outside or from the slot. His 83.3% catch rate last season was a career high, and CBS Sports Research called it the second-best mark by a wide receiver in the past 45 seasons.

There is a personal pull to the Commanders, as well.

Diggs grew up in Maryland and told FOX 5 DC that playing near home would be meaningful. He also said he and the Commanders were “working through some things,” via Bleacher Report.

Bleacher Report also named Washington his best landing spot ahead of training camp, arguing that he could provide reliable veteran insurance while Williams develops.

Tennessee Is the Market’s Surprise Contender

The Titans can make a football case for Diggs.

Calvin Ridley, Wan’Dale Robinson, Chimere Dike, Elic Ayomanor and Carnell Tate is Tennesse’s top five receivers entering camp.

Lacking an established recent 1,000-yard receiver outside of Ridley with his earlier work, Cam Ward’s development could use Diggs.

The Titans noted in their post-draft review that Ward finished last among qualified quarterbacks in QBR as a rookie, while Ridley played only seven games and caught 17 passes.

A return to New England looks even less likely. The Patriots traded for A.J. Brown, and in June, Mike Vrabel expressed confidence in his current receiver room without Diggs.

So as of now, the odds stay swayed in favor of two teams.