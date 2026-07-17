New England Patriots Release Former Texas DT Before Training Camp

A 335-pound defensive tackle once considered a potential contributor will not make it to training camp with the New England Patriots.

The Patriots announced Friday that they released rookie defensive tackle Travis Shaw, ending his brief stay in New England one week before veterans are scheduled to report to Foxborough.

Shaw signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent May 20 after participating in the team’s rookie minicamp.

The 6-foot-5, 334-pound defender had spent his first three college seasons at North Carolina before transferring to Texas for the 2025 season.

He appeared in 50 college games with one start, recording 68 tackles and two fumble recoveries. Shaw played 13 games during his lone season at Texas, finishing with 13 tackles.

The transaction gives New England an open roster spot shortly before training camp begins. Veterans are scheduled to report July 24, with the first public practice set for July 25.

The Patriots could use the opening to address another position or bring in a replacement defensive lineman.

Either way, Shaw’s release offers an early indication of how competitive the bottom of New England’s roster has become.

Travis Shaw Faced Crowded Patriots Defensive Line

Shaw entered the summer facing a difficult path toward a roster spot.

Milton Williams and Christian Barmore headline an interior defensive line that projects as one of the Patriots’ biggest strengths. The two defensive tackles combined for 87 quarterback pressures last season, via the team’s interior defensive line preview.

New England also has several experienced or developing options competing behind them.

Cory Durden appeared in all 20 games last season, including the playoffs, and recorded five tackles for loss during the regular season. He enters camp as a leading candidate to take over the role previously held by Khyiris Tonga, who joined the Kansas City Chiefs during the offseason.

Joshua Farmer also returns after playing 224 defensive snaps and making three starts as a rookie. Leonard Taylor III emerged from the practice squad last season and contributed down the stretch.

The Patriots had recently identified Shaw and fellow undrafted rookie David Blay Jr. as two players who added size to the position group. The team’s preview mentioned Shaw’s frame could help him earn an early-down role.

Four days later, New England moved on.

Shaw’s departure reduces the number of players competing for rotational work behind Williams and Barmore.

Patriots Could Use Roster Spot to Add Tight End

The open spot creates an opportunity for the Patriots to strengthen another area of the roster.

Tight end stands out after Julian Hill suffered a season-ending injury during organized team activities. New England signed Hill to a three-year contract during the offseason with the expectation that he would improve the offense’s blocking.

Head coach Mike Vrabel acknowledged during June minicamp that the Patriots would probably need another tight end from a numbers standpoint, per 98.5 The Sports Hub. The roster was full at the time, meaning any addition would have required a corresponding move.

That obstacle has been removed.

Hunter Henry remains the obvious starter after recording a career-high 768 receiving yards last season. Third-round rookie Eli Raridon could take on a larger role than initially planned, but he has yet to play an NFL snap.

The Patriots also have several unproven players competing for work behind Henry, and releasing Shaw does not guarantee that a tight end is coming.

But it does give the Patriots flexibility to make a move without cutting another player first.