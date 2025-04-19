Patriots Trade Rumors With No. 4 Pick Gaining Steam: Insider

The New England Patriots owning the No. 4 pick could lead to a trade in the NFL Draft this week amid a host of roster needs.

One trade rumor is gaining steam amid WEEI’s Nick “Fitzy” Stevens sharing that he has intel on how the Patriots could make a trade to bolster the wide receiver room. That speculation involves the Philadelphia Eagles, and star wide receiver A.J. Brown.

“Earlier today, a little birdie with some really good intelligence – a well sourced phone call came to me to offer this possible scenario,” Stevens said during the “WEEI Afternooons” on Friday. “If somebody that we wanted the Patriots to select very badly, Abdul Carter, were to fall to fourth — and I know the scenario is slightly unlikely.”

“If he were to fall at fourth overall, how would you feel about a certain team that recently won the Super Bowl calling up your New England Patriots in desperation and want of Abdul Carter,” Stevens continued, “and offering a certain wide receiver who has admitted that he loves New England and would love to play for the Patriots and possibly more selections in a blockbuster draft day trade?”

“That’s right, I got a call earlier today saying that the Philadelphia Eagles really, really, really want Abdul Carter and that they would consider, or rather are planning, to call your New England Patriots on draft day, if Carter falls to four, to see if Mike Vrabel would like a reunion with A.J. Brown, and possibly more draft selections and compensation to come,” Stevens continued.

“So there you go, folks. There is your latest pick No. 4 rumor. It is a good one, and I thought that I would chum the waters today for the pick No. 4 dialogue. A.J. Brown and more compensation possibly to the Patriots if Abdul Carter falls to four,” Steven concluded.

Abdul Carter Slipping to No. 4 Remains Big Unknown

Carter, a Penn State star defensive end, is one of the mostly-highly sought after players in the draft. Whether or not he makes it to No. 4 remains the question.

The Tennessee Titans seem likely to go for a quarterback at the No. 1 pick since Will Levis hasn’t panned out. At No. 2, the Cleveland Browns have unanswered questions at quarterback, too, amid Deshaun Watson’s injury and off-field issues, and the New York Giants at No. 3 likewise have unknowns for the long–term future at quarterback amid the addition of veteran Russell Wilson.

Despite quarterback needs, both the Browns and Giants could go different directions amid the availability of prime talent such as Carter and Colorado defensive back/wide receiver Travis Hunter. After Miami’s Cam Ward, this year’s draft isn’t considered a can’t-miss one for franchise quarterbacks, which adds to the case for Browns and/or Giants to address other needs.

AJ Brown’s Ties to Mike Vrabel Could be Key

As for Brown, he has already been traded once in his career, and his ties to Vrabel from their time together with the Titans between 2019 and 2021 doesn’t hurt either. Vrabel had high praise for Brown during an interview with WEEI on “The Greg Hill Show” in January, which notably came after Brown was spotted reading on the bench during a playoff game where he had a reception for 10 yards.

“I think A.J. is just trying to find ways to release – I’m proud of his development, his personal development, and working on himself and working on getting back to center,” Vrabel told the hosts. “He’s a passionate player, I love him to death, and I have a very, very close relationship with him.”

Brown would be an instant upgrade for the No. 1 receiver spot, even after the Patriots landed Stefon Diggs last month. In 2024, Brown caught 67 passes for 1,079 yards and seven touchdowns. He has five 1,000-yard seasons in six years, and Brown has played at least 13 games every season.