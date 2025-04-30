Rookie RB Brings Championship Pedigree to Patriots

While it’s been six years since the New England Patriots have hoisted a Lombardi Trophy, the team’s second-round pick and rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson believes it’s time to change that.

“I believe they’re trying to compete for a Super Bowl,” Henderson told reporters on April 25. “I’m just excited to come there. I know God is leading me there for a reason. I’m just walking by faith. I don’t understand it all now, but eventually I will. I’m honestly just excited.”

Henderson can speak from experience since he played for the 2024 Ohio State national championship team — a squad few outside of Columbus, Ohio saw winning it all. Ohio State got into the College Football Playoff despite an embarrassing loss to Michigan but then buzz-sawed through the playoff field to win the first-ever 12-team playoff.

Henderson explained how that experience has prepared him for the NFL and joining a storied franchise in New England.

“Yeah, I think the biggest thing is at Ohio State, we talk about the brotherhood, and last year the brotherhood was really special,” Henderson said. “When times got tough, we stayed together. I believe a big part of that is because of our faith in Jesus. That’s the most important thing.”

“We have to be willing to love each other, to fight for each other, to be all bought in and have the same goal in mind,” Henderson added. “I’m just excited. However I can be part of that, however I can learn, however I can grow, that’s what I’m willing to do to help however I can.”

TreVeyon Henderson Didn’t Meet Mike Vrabel Before Draft

Despite a three-year playoff drought and four losing seasons in the last five years, Henderson believes Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel is turning the tide in Foxboro. Vrabel, a former member of three Patriots Super Bowl-winning teams, took over as the head coach this offseason.

“He’s trying to rebuild the culture there, and I’m excited to be a part of what he’s looking to accomplish,” Henderson said.

Henderson noted that he never met Vrabel in the pre-draft process. The only contact Henderson had was a conversation with Patriots running backs coach Tony Dews over Zoom.

“Other than that, I had no clue that New England was going to be the spot. It was definitely a surprise for me,” Henderson said.

TreVeyon Henderson Joins Crowded RB Room

Henderson believes he brings a lot to the table right away though the Patriots already have depth in the running back room. New England has Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gipson, who combined for 1,339 yards and eight touchdowns in 2024.

“I’m excited to be part of that room,” Henderson said. “Looking to build and grow with those guys. I’m looking forward to that.”

At Ohio State, Henderson shined as both a rusher and pass catcher. He had 3,761 yards rushing and 42 touchdowns plus 853 yards receiving and six touchdowns in four years for the Buckeyes.

“I’d say I’m fast, I’m explosive. I’m good in one-on-one matchups,” Henderson said. “My receiving ability, my blocking, I pretty much can do it all.”