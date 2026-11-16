The NFL has until Tuesday to decide whether the New England Patriots and winless Los Angeles Chargers keep their Sunday Night Football slot on Nov. 29.

With the Chargers currently winless and the Patriots starting a backup quarterback after a serious injury to starter Drake Maye, the league has a decision to make, but Thanksgiving week limits its options.

The game is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Any change to a Sunday night game at this point in the season requires at least 12 days’ notice, which makes Tuesday the cutoff.

Patriots’ Drake Maye Injury Fuels Flex Talk

The Patriots entered the season as defending AFC champions. They are 5-5 now after back-to-back losses by 18 and 25 points. Green Bay beat New England 45-27 on Nov. 8, with quarterback Drake Maye throwing three interceptions.

Then came Munich, where Maye suffered an ankle injury on the first series of a 35-10 loss to the Detroit Lions and never got back into the game. Backup Tommy DeVito took over and went 12-of-24 for 81 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

The Patriots fear Maye fractured the ankle, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“I wouldn’t imagine him being available when we come out of the bye,” coach Mike Vrabel said, as quoted by NBC Sports. New England’s first game after that bye is at SoFi Stadium against Los Angeles.

Los Angeles has yet to win. The Chargers fell to 0-8 with a 44-22 loss to the Houston Texans on Nov. 8, a game in which quarterback Justin Herbert was sacked a career-high eight times. Herbert has thrown an interception in every game this season, and the offense’s streak of 37 consecutive drives without a touchdown ended only late in the fourth quarter.

The last team to start 0-8, the 2020 New York Jets, finished 2-14. The Chargers entered Monday night’s game at the Baltimore Ravens still searching for win No. 1.

Los Angeles is “the latest NFL primetime albatross,” according to Awful Announcing’s Drew Lerner, who wrote Nov. 2 that the Patriots game is eligible to be flexed. Lerner also noted that Thanksgiving week already includes six standalone games. One on Thanksgiving Eve, three on Thanksgiving, one on Black Friday and one on Monday night. That leaves few strong Sunday afternoon games to promote.

Patriots vs. Chargers Replacement Options

So what would take the slot? Lerner listed three games, all set for 1 p.m. ET on Nov. 29. The Las Vegas Raiders face the Cleveland Browns on FOX, the New Orleans Saints travel to the Cincinnati Bengals on CBS and the Atlanta Falcons meet the Minnesota Vikings on FOX. None of the three is an obvious prime time draw.

The NFL “should absolutely flex” Raiders-Browns into prime time, according to 247Sports’ Nick Pedone. Cleveland is 6-4 after beating Houston 27-24 on a fourth-quarter drive led by quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Las Vegas, meanwhile, is set to start rookie Fernando Mendoza, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 draft and the reigning Heisman Trophy winner who would make his prime time debut if the game were flexed to Sunday night.

A Saints-Bengals flex would give Cincinnati its third straight prime time game.

If the NFL makes a move, Patriots-Chargers would stay at SoFi Stadium on Nov. 29 and shift to a Sunday afternoon window, with kickoff options of 4:05 p.m. or 4:25 p.m. ET. A 1 p.m. ET spot would be out of the question, requiring a 10 a.m. kickoff at SoFi.

Neither team is done with prime time after Nov. 29. The Patriots face Minnesota on Thursday Night Football on Dec. 10 and visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football on Dec. 21. The Chargers host the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football on Dec. 17, their last scheduled prime time game if the Patriots matchup moves.

The NFL’s decision, one way or the other, will become public on Tuesday.