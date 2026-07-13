Tyreek Hill Next Team Prediction: Chiefs Lead, Patriots, Miami or Retire

The market surrounding Tyreek Hill has been moving, and the New England Patriots have an outside chance of acquiring him.

As of Sunday evening 8:15 p.m. Eastern, Kalshi’s live next-team market gave the Kansas City Chiefs a 45% chance of landing Hill. The contract labeled “Stays with Miami or Retires” followed at 28%, while New England stood at 15% and the Atlanta Falcons at 14%.

That made the Patriots the market’s highest-priced destination outside Kansas City and Miami.

The percentage does not indicate that New England has contacted Hill or plans to sign him. Still, the Patriots’ place ahead of every other team besides the Chiefs is notable after they already made two major investments at wide receiver.

Hill remains a free agent after the Miami Dolphins released him with a failed-physical designation in February.

He suffered a dislocated knee and multiple ligament tears, including a torn ACL, during Week 4 of the 2025 season. Hill finished the year with 21 receptions for 265 yards and one touchdown, and his availability for 2026 remains uncertain.

Patriots Odds Reflect Hill’s Upside More Than a Roster Need

The football appeal is simple.

Drake Maye has the arm strength to take advantage of Hill’s speed, and a healthy Hill would create difficult spacing decisions for any defense. Few receivers have changed coverage structures as consistently over the past decade.

The roster fit has become less obvious.

New England signed Romeo Doubs in March and acquired A.J. Brown from the Philadelphia Eagles in June. The Patriots’ official website described wide receiver as a strength after those additions, giving Maye two established outside targets before training camp begins.

Hill could still add a different type of threat since Brown brings size and physicality, while Doubs offers a dependable intermediate option. Hill’s acceleration would force safeties to defend more of the field and could create favorable matchups underneath.

The question is how much of that explosiveness remains after such a serious knee injury.

Hill turned 32 in March, and New England would have to decide whether another veteran receiver is worth reducing opportunities elsewhere in a group it spent the offseason rebuilding.

Chiefs Reunion Remains the Easiest Outcome to Understand

Kansas City leading the market requires less imagination.

Hill spent his first six NFL seasons with the Chiefs and caught 479 passes for 6,630 yards and 56 touchdowns during that stretch. He became one of the league’s most dangerous weapons alongside Patrick Mahomes and helped Kansas City win Super Bowl LIV.

The history gives a reunion immediate appeal, even though the Chiefs already have a crowded competition at receiver.

Kansas City enters camp with 13 wide receivers with Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy and Tyquan Thornton as likely significant contributors, with younger receivers competing behind them.

Hill would arrive with greater name recognition and a stronger resume than anyone in that room. He also would bring familiarity with Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid, reducing some of the adjustment that normally comes with a late signing.

The market’s price on a Miami return or retirement shows that traders see a meaningful chance Hill never joins another team.

For the Patriots, the odds are flattering.