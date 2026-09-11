New England Patriots’ $135 Million Star ‘Awesome’ vs. Seahawks After Record Deal

The New England Patriots didn’t leave Seattle with the result they wanted Wednesday night.

But their newest record-setting investment gave them good reason to feel like the spending big cash made sense.

Christian Gonzalez, one day removed from finalizing a four-year, $135 million extension, delivered one of New England’s strongest performances in a 13-10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

The All-Pro cornerback spent much of the night attached to reigning Offensive Player of the Year Jaxon Smith-Njigba and largely held up when Seattle tested him.

CLNS Media’s Mike Kadlick came away impressed.

“He was great. He’s as advertised,” Kadlick said Thursday, according to Patriots on CLNS. “Not a ton of flash plays. Maybe would have liked to see them matched up a little bit more on JSN. … When called upon I thought Gonzalez was awesome.”

For a player who had just reset the cornerback market, it was the type of opening act New England had to welcome.

Gonzalez Backs Up Record Patriots Deal Against JSN

The Patriots made Gonzalez the NFL’s highest-paid cornerback before the opener, agreeing to a four-year extension worth $135 million with $102 million guaranteed.

NFL.com reported the deal also includes a position-record $33 million signing bonus, while its $33.75 million annual average surpassed the four-year, $132 million extension Devon Witherspoon signed with Seattle.

Then Gonzalez went out and looked like the shutdown defender New England paid to keep.

Per the Patriots.com’s postgame analysis, Gonzalez shadowed Smith-Njigba on 16 of the receiver’s 26 routes and surrendered only one catch for five yards with a pass breakup in those matchups. Gonzalez finished with two passes defensed overall.

Seattle still found ways to get its top target involved. Smith-Njigba caught seven passes for 117 yards against other New England defenders, including a 45-yard touchdown that tied the game. On that score, Patriots.com noted Gonzalez jumped the running back releasing into the flat on play-action, leaving safety Craig Woodson responsible for Smith-Njigba downfield.

That distinction mattered. Seattle’s biggest passing plays came when it could manufacture separation between Gonzalez and Smith-Njigba rather than consistently beating the Patriots’ top corner in direct coverage.

It was a continuation of what Gonzalez showed in the Super Bowl, when NFL.com credited him with holding Smith-Njigba to one catch for 16 yards across 14 coverage snaps.

Gonzalez Makes Clear Where He Wants to Be After Extension

Gonzalez’s extension came down less than two days before New England opened its season. It ended any doubts about whether the 2023 first-round pick would stay as a long-term pillar of the defense.

Gonzalez had already had his fifth-year option exercised for 2027. However, the new agreement ties him to New England well beyond that point.

After Wednesday’s game, Gonzalez sounded every bit as comfortable with that commitment as the Patriots were making it.

“I’m extremely blessed. Thankful. I love this team. I love Boston. I love this city,” Gonzalez said during his postgame availability, via Patriots on CLNS. “This is where I want to be.”

The Patriots have plenty to correct after an opening-night loss, especially after Smith-Njigba still finished with 122 receiving yards. Gonzalez, however, gave New England an encouraging first return on the largest cornerback contract in league history.

Seattle had to work to get its best receiver away from him. When the matchup came Gonzalez’s way, he answered.

One game cannot define a $135 million investment. But for the Patriots, the first night after making Gonzalez the standard at his position looked a lot like the player they believed they were paying for.