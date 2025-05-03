“So. Much. Speed.”: NFL Execs, Scouts Rave Over Patriots’ Explosive Rookie Class

The NFL world didn’t need a consensus grade to know the Patriots crushed the top of the 2025 NFL Draft. They felt it. From scouts to assistant coaches, the early reviews of New England’s first three selections were heavy on praise — with a few calculated caveats.

League sources couldn’t say enough about Washington State wideout Kyle Williams, who went in the third round but may end up being the crown jewel of the class. “So. Much. Speed,” one scout texted Boston Sports Journal’s Mike Giardi on draft night. Another AFC coach said flatly, “I think they’re going to break the streak,” a reference to New England’s decades-long struggle to draft and develop a reliable receiver.

Williams offers something the Patriots haven’t had since prime Gronk: a true vertical threat. “Josh has this reputation for being someone who loves the underneath stuff,” one offensive coach told Giardi, “but look at the Vegas tape. He wanted his quarterbacks to push the ball more. Williams gives them that element of verticality and separation that the Patriots offense hasn’t had in a long time.”

That same explosiveness could make up for the wideout’s occasional bouts with inconsistent hands — something multiple scouts chalked up to concentration lapses more than talent deficiency. One AFC front office exec told Giardi, “He plays bigger than he is, which helps him work on the outside, and his release game is varied.”

Henderson Brings Patriots Flash — And Durability Concerns

Second-round pick TreVeyon Henderson brought more divided opinions. He’s quick, smart, and polished as a receiver — the kind of complete back who fits today’s game — but his ability to handle a workhorse load raised eyebrows.

“His body didn’t hold up at OSU,” an NFC assistant told BSJ. “He needed the other kid [Judkins] to put him in a more suitable role.” Another scout added, “He’s explosive… but I think he’d burn out quickly.”

Still, there’s no denying the traits. “He understands his responsibilities in the passing game and keeps his QB clean,” one coach said. “I’m jealous.”

New England followed up with center Jared Wilson, a gifted athlete still raw after only one year as a college starter. Scouts love the potential. “He’s got good feet,” one told Giardi. “Just don’t expect him to put that guy on his ass.” With time in a pro strength program, evaluators believe his floor could rise considerably.

As for top pick Will Campbell, the reviews were already in: a tone-setting tackle who instantly upgrades one of the league’s worst pass-blocking units. ESPN’s Mel Kiper gave the pick an A- and said Campbell “instantly improves things here.”

Dane Brugler of The Athletic took it further, ranking the Patriots’ entire class as the best in the NFL. His favorite pick? Williams. His favorite value? Bradyn Swinson, a Day 3 edge rusher who may crack the rotation immediately.