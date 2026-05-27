Patriots Urged to Add $4.3 Million QB Behind Drake Maye Immediately

The New England Patriots may still have one major quarterback decision left to make, as a new trade proposal urges the team to add a $4.3 million veteran backup behind Drake Maye before the 2026 season begins.

With expectations climbing around Maye entering a pivotal third NFL season, growing concerns about the Patriots’ quarterback depth are fueling calls for New England to bring in a more experienced insurance option immediately.

Aidan O’Connell’s Case as New England Patriots Backup

Currently, all that stands between the Patriots and a Maye emergency is Tommy DeVito, who started six games for the New York Giants in 2023 before the Giants moved on, and Behren Morton, a seventh-round rookie out of Texas Tech drafted by general manager Eliot Wolf in 2026. Morton showed promise in college, but seventh-round picks rarely arrive ready to step in behind a Super Bowl-caliber starter.

The solution both Musket Fire and Just Blog Baby writer Levi Dombro have identified is Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell.

Kirk Cousins is installed as the Raiders’ present signal-caller, Fernando Mendoza as their future, and a promising undrafted free agent in Jacob Clark further crowds the room. That leaves O’Connell without a clear path to getting snaps.

O’Connell turns 28 just before the 2026 regular season opens and remains on his rookie deal, making him a low-cost acquisition target. His career numbers — a 7-10 record as a starter, 20 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a 62.0 completion percentage across 21 appearances — reflect a quarterback who has handled NFL starting duties and delivered. He would enter free agency after 2026 unless New England extended him.

It was Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels who drafted O’Connell in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft during his stint as Raiders head coach. O’Connell would arrive in New England already fluent in McDaniels’ system, no small advantage in an emergency.

‘Locked On Raiders’ Host Names Patriots as O’Connell Trade Destination

Locked On Raiders host Q Myers was among the first to name New England publicly as a potential destination, fielding a listener question on a recent episode and citing the McDaniels connection directly.

“I think Aidan O’Connell could definitely be a good backup,” Myers said, as quoted by Just Blog Baby. “I could see them trading him, but I don’t know where they’re gonna trade him.”

“I see a landing spot that makes sense, like New England with Josh McDaniels, who obviously was a big fan of him,” Myers continued. He also named the Tennessee Titans, a connection that runs through Dave Ziegler, who co-drafted O’Connell in 2023 and now serves as Tennessee’s assistant general manager.

Myers expects Las Vegas to hold O’Connell through training camp and into the preseason, with movement more likely if a quarterback injury elsewhere creates demand. For New England, that wait carries a risk. A quiet, low-cost deal could become a competitive situation fast.

The Patriots have run the Las Vegas-to-New England pipeline before. Defensive pieces Robert Spillane and the now-departed K’Lavon Chaisson both made that trip. A quarterback who already knows the coordinator’s playbook may be the most valuable shipment yet.