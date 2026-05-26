Done Deal? Patriots Closing In on A.J. Brown to Help Drake Maye: Report

A.J. Brown’s long-anticipated exit from the Philadelphia Eagles is “almost a done deal,” with the New England Patriots emerging as the destination — and the announcement now just days away, according to a report aired on the Up and Adams program Tuesday.

According to the report, league insiders now believe momentum is building toward a potential deal that would pair one of the NFL’s most explosive wide receivers with Drake Maye, the Patriots’ young franchise quarterback, in a move that could dramatically accelerate New England’s offensive rebuild.

Brown to Patriots ‘Almost a Done Deal’

Former New England Patriots defensive back Jason McCourty, now an NFL commentator and insider, appeared Tuesday with host Kay Adams to relay what his sources have told him.

“All the people on the inside that they know continue to echo the same sentiment that it’s almost a done deal that he’s gonna be a New England Patriot,” the 13-year NFL veteran said.

McCourty acknowledged a late rival could surface, but his conclusion echoed where every other credible voice has landed.

“This just feels like the move that’s going to happen.”

McCourty pointed to the history between Brown and Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel. Vrabel drafted Brown with the Tennessee Titans in 2019 and coached him three seasons. Their dynamic was complicated — Brown once admitted writing “I hate Vrabes” in his notebook rather than actual notes during meetings — but both men have since described a real bond that survived the 2022 trade sending Brown to Philadelphia.

Vrabel told reporters this spring the relationship “has meant a lot,” adding, “I’ve watched him grow, I’ve watched him mature. I’m proud of him.”

McCourty also highlighted the fit with Maye, New England’s third-year quarterback who led the Patriots to the 12th Super Bowl in franchise history last season.

“Drake Maye was the runner-up to MVP last year, and now you give him a guy like A.J. Brown,” he said, comparing the pairing to the Stefon Diggs–Josh Allen partnership in Buffalo.

Why the Patriots Are Still Waiting on A.J. Brown

No announcement has yet materialized for one simple reason — salary-cap mechanics. As Sports Illustrated‘s Albert Breer explained, trading Brown before June 1 forces Philadelphia to absorb roughly $20 million in additional 2026 cap charges. Waiting splits a $27.162 million bonus proration across two seasons instead.

“I think the final result will be what everyone’s treating as a fait accompli, and that’s Brown reuniting with Mike Vrabel in New England,” Breer wrote.

A.J. Brown’s Disgruntled Exit From Philadelphia

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reached the same conclusion weeks earlier, reporting Brown is “likely to become a Patriot post-June 1.” “It’s not gonna be hard to get done. The Eagles are open to moving him, the Patriots want him.”

The backdrop is a relationship that unraveled publicly in 2025. Brown posted a Bible verse in September suggesting he felt unwelcome, then captioned an October Instagram photo, “Using me but not using me.” His production slipped to 78 catches for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns, well below the 1,450-plus-yard seasons of his first two Philadelphia years.

Brown’s three-year, $96 million extension carries a $23.4 million cap hit in 2026. The Eagles responded by drafting Makai Lemon 20th overall and adding Hollywood Brown, Dontayvion Wicks and Elijah Moore in a receiver overhaul that was Philadelphia’s clearest signal Brown’s time was done.

For New England, landing Brown would give Maye what the Eagles never provided: a dominant outside target who dictates coverage on third down.