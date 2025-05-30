Patriots 4th-Round Pick Turning Heads at OTAs

Around Patriots offseason training in the last 10 days, one name that has consistently come up as an impressive first-year addition has been fourth-round pick Craig Woodson from Cal, who had an interception off of Drake Maye in the team’s first open practice last week. Woodson is fast–he ran a 4.45 40-yard dash at the combine–but his command of the safety position has been impressive, too.

Just ask one of the players Woodson is expected to back up this year, returning Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers.

“I like him – smart, savvy,” Peppers said, via MassLive. “He’s done a great job soaking up what the coaches want him to do, different techniques. College ball is a little different than in the league – especially in the Pac-12. So, you know, he’s definitely done a good job.”

Craig Woodson Brings Versatility

Assuming both Peppers and fellow starter Kyle Dugger, who was awful last season as he struggled through an ankle injury, can bounce back and be at their best again, the safety spot should be a strength of a Patriots defense that has looked to be vastly improved.

Woodson has a chance to be part of the team’s rotation there, and the Patriots also brought in veteran Marcus Epps from the Raiders, who is returning from ACL surgery. The Patriots also have star corner Christian Gonzalez and added Carlton Davis as one of their top offseason signings to give the team a shutdown secondary.

After the Patriots drafted him, California coach Justin Wilcox praised Woodson’s ability to do a little bit of everything on the field–including playing the run and

“The thing Craig did the best was he was versatile,” Wilcox told NBC Sports Boston. “He played the deep part of the field in a half or a post, and he did that effectively. He could track the ball when it was in the air. He played run fits into the box in 3-deep really well. I thought he had really good instincts in the run game.

“He was a physical player and a good tackler. He had good cover skills for a safety. I thought he did a lot of things well. You can also put him on the kick team and the punt team. He just did everything really well, and he did it every day. Never missed practice.”

Patriots Could Use Rookie on Special Teams

The Patriots have certainly had interest in Woodson throughout the process leading up to last month’s draft. He said New England was the only team that formally interviewed him at the combine.

He also said he wants to pitch in on punt and kick coverage, where he did a lot of work at Cal.

“I’ve been in every bit of special teams. When I first came in as a freshman, I was really all four core. But I did a lot of punt in my career. PVR, ran on kickoff, as the safety on kickoff,” he said. “So, whatever they need me to do on special teams in New England, I’m there for it. I’m not the type of player who’s like, ‘I’m too good for special teams,’ or trying to run away from it.

“Special teams is another extension of defense in my mind. So, being able to set the defense up for good field position or even the offense when it comes to special teams. You’ve got to take advantage of that and put me on the field on special teams. I’m going down there and will make a play.”