Patriots $55 Million Duo Is an NFL Rarity

The New England Patriots spent aggressively to change the shape of their defense in 2025.

In 2026 for defensive line stalwarts Christian Barmore and Milton Williams, they represent roughly a $55 million in cap/cash investment.

They give New England something every defense wants and few can actually build: two interior linemen who can make the pocket uncomfortable without needing blitz help.

Williams signed a four-year, $104 million deal with the Patriots and carries a $28.4 million cap hit in 2026, according to Spotrac.

Barmore is playing on a four-year, $83 million extension and is due $22.225 million in 2026 cash.

Barmore and Williams Give Patriots a Top-Tier Pressure Pair

New England do not need either player to become a 12-sack defensive tackle for the duo to change games.

Interior pressure works differently: ruining throwing lanes, forcing quarterbacks off their spot and making ordinary edge rushes more dangerous.

When it comes from two players instead of one, protections become harder to set and offenses have fewer clean answers.

According to Patriots.com’s Next Gen Stats breakdown, Barmore led all defensive tackles with a 16.1% pressure rate, while Williams ranked fifth at 13.5%. The same report noted that both ranked in the top 11 among interior rushers in ESPN pass-rush win rate, with Barmore ranking second at 19.2%.

The Patriots may not just have a good defensive tackle room. They may have one of the league’s most efficient interior pressure combinations.

There are a couple comparable duos around the league, but the closest 2025 comparison may be with the Los Angeles Rams.

Kobie Turner had 55 pressures in 2025, while PFF wrote that his 12.5% pressure rate ranked ninth among defensive tackles and his 83.9 pass-rush grade ranked eighth at the position. Braden Fiske added 42 pressures, giving the Rams 97 combined pressures from the pair.

The Philadelphia Eagles also have a strong case with Jalen Carter and Moro Ojomo.

Carter posted a 78.7 PFF pass-rush grade in 2025, ranking ninth among 134 qualified interior defensive linemen, while Ojomo had a 70.3 pass-rush grade, ranking 31st. Ojomo also generated 49 pressures, nearly matching Barmore’s 50

The Sack Totals Do Not Represent True Impact

The best version of this duo might be more disruptive than the box score suggests.

PFF credited Barmore with 50 total pressures in 2025, including two sacks, nine quarterback hits and 39 hurries.

That gap between sacks and total pressures is important.

A defensive tackle can affect a quarterback repeatedly without finishing the play himself.

A hurry can force a bad throw. A hit can speed up the next decision. A collapsed pocket can turn an edge rusher’s outside path into a sack.

But then add Williams to the equation.

If offenses slide protection toward Barmore, Williams has the burst to win one-on-one. If they identify Williams as the quicker immediate threat, Barmore has the power to walk blockers back into the quarterback.

Neither player has to carry the entire interior rush alone.

But the Patriots need both healthy and consistent for the pairing to reach its highest level over a full season.

A defense with one disruptive interior lineman has a weapon. A defense with two creates an identity that teams will fear.