Patriots $68 Million Free Agent WR Called ‘Loser’ of Spring Practice

The Patriots invested $68 million in a proven free-agent receiver this offseason, but early reviews from OTAs and minicamp have raised questions about his fit and chemistry with quarterback Drake Maye.

One analyst came away underwhelmed, and another offseason evaluation went a step further by naming the veteran receiver among New England’s biggest spring practice losers.

CLNS Media’s Greg Bedard flagged the disconnect early. He reported being underwhelmed by Doubs during open OTA sessions in late May, particularly regarding his fit and early rhythm with Maye. The concern didn’t stay quiet for long.

Romeo Doubs’ Spring Struggles With New England Patriots

A Pats Pulpit breakdown of the full offseason program, published June 16, placed Doubs among the team’s spring “losers.” Across four competitive open practices, he hauled in just five catches on 10 targets. The deep ball, perhaps Maye’s favorite type of passing play, was a problem. Incompletions stacked up on downfield routes, and the Maye-Doubs connection on those shots was described as a “work in progress.” Short and intermediate routes, by contrast, were a relative strength.

“Perhaps those connections come later this summer with more reps together,” the Pats Pulpit analysis by Brian Hines noted, “or Doubs is simply a player who saves the big plays for Sundays.”

Minicamp told a more complicated story. Doubs connected with Maye for a touchdown during red-zone team drills on June 9, getting into the end zone alongside A.J. Brown in one sequence. But Doubs then had a ball stripped by safety Kevin Byard on a later possession. The downfield volume still left open questions around the major free-agent acquisition.

Matt Dolloff of 98.5 The Sports Hub noted the receiver room’s new physical profile as an eye-catching development. Doubs at 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds shares the field with Brown at 6-foot-1, 226 pounds, and Mack Hollins, who stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 221 pounds. The physical attributes give Maye targets built for contact situations and tight red-zone windows. Whether it translates when the pads go on in July is a separate question entirely.

Doubs Goes From Green Bay to $68 Million Man

Doubs spent four seasons with the Green Bay Packers after being selected 132nd overall in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Nevada. His production climbed every year, from 42 catches and 425 yards as a rookie to a career-best 724 yards on 55 receptions in 2025, with 41 first-down catches and six touchdowns. He capped that run with eight grabs for 124 yards and a score in the Packers’ wild-card win over the Chicago Bears.

The Patriots signed him March 10 to replace the production left behind when Stefon Diggs was let go for salary cap reasons. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network first reported the agreement, which landed at four years and $68 million with $39 million guaranteed, per Spotrac.

Doubs welcomed the competition and any role shift that followed A.J. Brown’s arrival.

“I was true to my word when I came here that there is no number one guy in this offense,” Doubs said, as quoted by NFL.com. “Whatever it is I have to do, I’m open to all roles.”

A scouting breakdown from Pats Pulpit described him as a refined route runner with good feel for leverage and coverage, effective underneath and in the red zone, but not a consistent deep threat. His development arrow pointed up every season in Green Bay. The Patriots are betting it keeps rising once training camp begins and more meaningful reps accumulate.