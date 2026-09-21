Patriots’ Pressure Tactic Revealed by Aaron Rodgers After 20-3 Rout

The New England Patriots gave Aaron Rodgers a crowd of opposing defenders to stare down Sunday.

Six rushers came often, a clean pocket rarely followed and the Pittsburgh Steelers never found the end zone.

Rodgers acknowledged the tactic after New England’s 20-3 win at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 20, a performance should strike the right identity head coach Mike Vrabel wants from his defense.

“They only got me once, I think, but there was definitely — the pocket wasn’t as stable, but they brought a lot of six-man pressure,” Rodgers said, per the Patriots’ official postgame transcript.

The official total was actually four sacks. The overall point landed, though.

New England dictated the terms up front, forced Rodgers to operate in traffic and held Pittsburgh to 235 yards on 67 plays. A 42-year-old quarterback renowned for diagnosing pressure had few good answers.

Rodgers Felt Patriots’ Relentless Pressure

Rodgers completed 23 of 39 passes for 187 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. Pittsburgh converted 2 of 12 third downs, averaged 3.5 yards per play and finished with only a 56-yard field goal.

The Steelers went into halftime down 10-3 and never scored again. Their offense has now managed one touchdown across the season’s first eight quarters, leaving Rodgers searching for traction before an AFC North matchup in Week 3.

The pressure produced its defining play early in the fourth quarter. Christian Barmore knocked the ball loose from Rodgers, and Elijah Ponder returned the fumble 19 yards for a touchdown. The sequence stretched New England’s lead to 20-3 with 13:37 remaining.

Ponder also beat Pittsburgh for a 13-yard sack in the red zone. Linebacker Christian Elliss added another sack, while rookie Gabe Jacas intercepted Rodgers on a deflected pass late in the fourth quarter.

The numbers underneath those splash plays showed how steady the heat became. The Patriots’ in-house analysis charted 17 pressures on Rodgers and 21 blitzes, with New England creating pressure on 47.7% of those aggressive calls.

The disruption went beyond the box score. Rodgers said he absorbed a blindside shot after a communication lapse and explained that he quickly jumped up so the sideline would not send anyone out to check on him.

Rodgers said the Steelers never established a rhythm, endured too many three-and-outs and collectively performed below their standard.

Steelers Prepared for Pressure but Had No Answer

The unsettling part for Pittsburgh was how little surprise was involved. Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy said his staff devoted considerable time to protection during the week. His offense expected pressure, received it and still cracked.

McCarthy conceded in the same postgame transcript that the Steelers failed to answer the pressure and their protections were too messy.

The Steelers head coach also credited New England’s pressure plan and the man coverage behind it.

Cornerback Christian Gonzalez followed DK Metcalf for much of the afternoon, helping limit the star receiver to four catches for 27 yards on nine targets. The tight coverage gave the rush the extra beat it needed.

Vrabel described the performance as a coordinated effort rather than the product of isolated pass rushers.

“You have to affect the quarterback each and every week,” Vrabel said, via the postgame transcript. “We know that that’s the formula.”