Patriots Acquire $120 Million WR in Recent Trade Down Scenario

The New England Patriots have been anything but frugal with their available cash in free agency. The additions of Milton Williams, Harold Landry III, Carlton Davis III, and Stefon Diggs have essentially given the roster cosmetic surgery this offseason.

Yet, one recent mock draft has the Patriots making one final move to bring in a $120 million receiver in a blockbuster trade scenario.

Patriots Acquire WR Brandon Aiyuk in Recent Mock Draft Trade Scenario

We are in the peak of NFL mock draft season with events like the Senior Bowl, NFL Combine, and Pro Days have given NFL beat writers, insiders, scouts, and draft analysts all the intel necessary to construct their mock drafts entering the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.

This includes ESPN’s Bill Barnwell, who produced a scenario in his recent mock draft scenario that includes an NFL trade for every team — which included the Patriots acquiring WR Brandon Aiyuk from the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a first-round pick swap and G Cole Strange.

Barnwell wrote, “Having signed Diggs to a three-year deal, the Patriots would go from having the league’s worst receiving corps to one with top-10 potential overnight. Diggs’ deal has only $26 million guaranteed, which suggests he might be on the move as early as next offseason. Aiyuk, 27, would be around for years to come as part of a four-year deal with $110 million remaining. By moving down to No. 11, New England would hope to still be in position to add Will Campbell (LSU) or Armand Membou (Missouri) to its offensive line. Landing a left tackle, Diggs and Aiyuk would represent a dream offseason for Maye and the Pats.”

In this scenario, the Patriots would be moving back seven spots, which would place them outside of the top 10 in this draft. As Barnwell detailed, the Patriots could still land a quality offensive tackle prospect at No. 11 overall — which does feel like a win when you consider the pressing needs at both receiver and offensive tackle entering the NFL Draft.

Barnwell added, “In a draft without many upper-echelon receiving prospects, the Patriots could try to cut the line and get quarterback Drake Maye a running mate alongside new signing Stefon Diggs. They were reportedly interested in Aiyuk a year ago, and despite his extension with the 49ers, rumors about his availability have continued this spring.”

How Would the Patriots WR Room Look with the Addition of Brandon Aiyuk?

The signing of Diggs is noteworthy, but he is far from a guarantee to return to his former All Pro form at the age of 31 coming off of a torn ACL. Aiyuk, who is also returning from a knee injury, would give the Patriots a nice pair of proven receivers for Drake Maye to distribute the ball to.

This move would certainly feel like a sign that New England is already turning the page on Ja’Lynn Polk and Javon Baker from last year’s draft, but giving Maye proven weapons to accelerate his development feels like the priority over crossing your fingers that one of these two players emerges as a go-to option in 2025.

While this trade scenario does make sense for the Patriots on multiple fronts, it would take them completely out of the running to land Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter in this draft.