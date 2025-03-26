Patriots’ Get Great News On $69 Million Addition As Former Colleagues Speak Out

The New England Patriots finally found their new WR1 this offseason as they gave former Buffalo Bill and Houston Texan, Stefon Diggs, a three-year, $69 million deal that includes $26 million in guarantees.

Was that perhaps an overpay, given his lack of suitors, advanced age, and the fact that he is coming off a torn ACL? Perhaps.

Irregardless, the Patriots are upgrading their receiving corps that has been well in need of a WR1, despite some promising depth options in the form of former sixth round picks, Kayshon Boutte and Demario Douglas, alongside veterans Mack Hollins and Kendrick Bourne.

Much of the concern regarding Diggs goes beyond simply the raw contract amount, his age and injury history. Diggs has a long history of being an outspoken, “diva” – esque wideout during his time in Buffalo and prior to that during his first few years in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings.

Stefon Diggs Given Rave Reviews By Former Colleagues

However Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, believes that much of this difficult-to-work with reputation is largely unfounded, and the actual narrative of the player is substantially different inside the locker room.

According to sources Breer has spoken to, the majority of people who have encountered and worked with the 4 x Pro Bowler had excellent things to say.

“There’s this idea out there that 31-year-old four-time Pro Bowler is a pain in the rear”, Breer writes, “and I’m not going to say he hasn’t been at times…That said, here’s what else I know: Most who’ve worked with him love him. Not like. Love.”

Breer notes that people working with both the Texans and Vikings said that they “loved” the 2 x All-Pro, and that he was an excellent, ultra-competitive player.

Diggs Still Comes With “Emotional” Baggage

However, this competitive nature at times could go a little far per these same sources, with many believing that it ultimately could lead him to lose full control of his emotions at times when he was not getting the ball, or when things weren’t going his team’s way.

But since having moved to the Texans last offseason, Breer reports that his attitude shifted away from needing to be the main man, and instead started focusing on helping mentor Houston’s young talents at receiver including Nico Collins, Tank Dell and John Metchie III.

Could this end up being the Patriots’ Achilles Heel? For Diggs will once again be presumed to be “the guy” in New England, with no other wideout on the roster looking anything close to a bona fide #1. Particularly given the team’s hefty commitment to him in the short to medium term.

It could remain a lingering issue, but it does seem that the key to was the initial attitude shift that sparked his change in the way he interacts with his teammates on and off the field.

The Patriots will be hoping that change is permanent, and that Diggs can provide that reliable-yet-still-elite receiving threat to help supercharge the development of franchise quarterback, Drake Maye.