Patriots Add Former Alabama Starter, Ex-Broncos OL After Veteran Injury

The New England Patriots moved quickly to bolster their offensive line after learning they could be without one of their top interior backups for several weeks.

New England added Darrian Dalcourt and Joe Michalski on Saturday, via the Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed. Both have experience at center, giving the Patriots additional options after Ben Brown went down during Thursday’s preseason game.

The additions came shortly after head coach Mike Vrabel gave a tangible multi-week timeline for Brown, who Boston.com described him as New England’s “next man up at both center and guard” after he exited Thursday’s game.

At present, the Patriots have added a pair of linemen who can compete for snaps in the middle.

Dalcourt Brings Alabama, NFL Experience to Patriots

Of the two newcomers, Dalcourt has taken a longer track through the NFL.

The 6-foot-3, 320-pound lineman played at Alabama from 2019 through 2023, working at both center and guard. In his final college season, Dalcourt made five starts at guard and appeared in eight games.

Dalcourt went undrafted in 2024 before joining the Baltimore Ravens. Baltimore described him as a part-time Alabama starter with experience against SEC competition when announcing its undrafted rookie class.

He spent his rookie year on Baltimore’s practice squad before bouncing between organizations in 2025.

The Washington Commanders added Dalcourt to their practice squad in September. He later joined the Carolina Panthers practice squad in October and the Cleveland Browns in December.

Cleveland released him in January, putting him back on the market before his move to New England.

His ability to line up at multiple interior positions provides Vrabel with an option as Brown recovers.

Michalski Adds Size, Starting Experience at Center

Michalski enters with less NFL experience but a lengthy college existence.

The 6-foot-5, 305-pound lineman spent six seasons at Oklahoma State and developed into a two-time team captain. His teammates voted him a captain in both 2023 and 2024, and he earned Academic All-Big 12 honors during his final season.

Michalski signed with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent in May 2025. Denver noted that he earned honorable mention All-Big 12 recognition in 2024 after again anchoring the middle of Oklahoma State’s offensive line.

He didn’t make Denver’s initial 53-man roster, but remained in the organization on the practice squad before being released in January 2026. Michalski also worked out for San Francisco earlier in August before landing with New England.

Neither newcomer should be expected to immediately change the Patriots’ starting five since Brown had established himself as New England’s primary interior reserve.

But with two new options now in the building, the Patriots have added competition and insurance while waiting for Brown to work his way back.