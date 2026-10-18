Patriots’ A.J. Brown Gets Strong Words From Drake Maye After Rough Return

Drake Maye has a message for A.J. Brown following the star receiver’s frustrating return to the New England Patriots lineup.

Brown endured an afternoon he would rather forget against the New York Jets on Sunday, Oct. 18, catching just three of his 10 targets for 27 yards in New England’s 26-19 victory.

But Maye made it clear that the struggles won’t change how he approaches getting the football to his three-time Pro Bowl receiver.

Talking with reporters after the win, Maye revealed that he had addressed Brown’s performance with him inside the locker room.

“I was just telling him in the locker room, ‘Man, you ain’t got to worry about No. 1,'” Maye said,per WEEI’s Oct. 18 post on X. “He’s a player in this league. He’s going to be one of the best players on the field every time he steps on it.”

The Patriots quarterback followed that endorsement with a promise about Brown’s role moving forward.

“I told him I’m going to keep coming his way, and I don’t really think there’s too much to say about it,” Maye added.

Maye Stands Behind Brown in Wake of Rough Patch

Brown’s first appearance since suffering a high-ankle sprain against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 came with several missed opportunities.

The 29-year-old had trouble securing multiple catchable passes, including a deep throw down the right sideline that had the look of a 61-yard touchdown.

Brown also failed to haul in a slant on third down and struggled to secure New York’s late onside kick attempt, although the Patriots ultimately recovered possession.

Afterward, Brown candidly assessed his performance.

“I didn’t play well,” Brown said, via the Patriots’ official postgame transcript. “I’m much better than what I put on display today, there’s no excuses. I’ll be better.”

Brown declined to use his recent ankle injury as an explanation, insisting he felt physically ready to compete.

Maye, meanwhile, acknowledged that some of the missed connections were also his responsibility.

The quarterback completed 18 of 32 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns, helping New England improve to 4-2 with its third consecutive victory.

Maye connected with Romeo Doubs, DeMario Douglas and Hunter Henry for touchdowns, demonstrating that the Patriots can still produce offensively while their prized receiver works his way back into rhythm.

And while Brown’s receiving totals were disappointing, his 10 targets indicated he has a decent workload offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has planned for him.

Patriots Have Short Turnaround to Bolster Maye-Brown Connection

Brown received a vote of confidence from Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, although the veteran coach was equally honest about the receiver’s mistakes.

“I think he could’ve probably made a few more plays,” Vrabel said during his Oct. 18 postgame press conference.

Vrabel described the outing as falling short of Brown’s typical standard, but expressed confidence that the receiver would become a foremost contributor over the remainder of the season.

That belief appears to be shared throughout New England’s locker room.

Maye specifically lauded Brown’s route-running and ability to create separation, suggesting the quarterback saw great stuff despite the poor statistical totals.

“He’s got great hands. He’s got great releases, and he was open tonight,” Maye said, per the team’s postgame transcript.

The Patriots also saw Brown influence New York’s defensive coverage. On Doubs’ 42-yard touchdown reception, Jets safety Minkah Fitzpatrick appeared drawn toward Brown underneath, creating an opening farther downfield.

The key way forward now is turning the mishaps into completions.

New England has limited time to make adjustments before hosting the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Oct. 22.

Regardless for Brown, the opportunities appear likely to keep coming.