A.J. Brown Sends Heartfelt Message to Jalen Hurts After Scary Diagnosis

The New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles may no longer share a roster connection, but the bond between two former teammates stays strong.

Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown put forth a heartfelt message Tuesday, October 20, after learning the full extent of the frightening medical situation involving Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Hurts, 28, was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis and bilateral pulmonary emboli, meaning blood clots were discovered in his leg and both lungs. The Eagles announced the development Monday, October 19, with the quarterback now expected to miss the remainder of the 2026 season.

Brown, who spent four seasons catching passes from Hurts in Philadelphia before his blockbuster trade to New England, made it clear that football has taken a backseat to his former teammate’s health.

“It’s a tough situation. Got a lot of love and respect for him. Praying for him,” Brown said Tuesday, per Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed.

Brown Talks Hurts’ Health Scare

The three-time Pro Bowl receiver also admitted the severity of Hurts’ condition caught him by surprise.

“Didn’t know how serious it was. I think all of us kind of found that out,” Brown continued. “He’s a tough guy. He can handle anything, and I don’t mean that lightly.”

Brown emphasized that his confidence in Hurts’ toughness shouldn’t diminish the seriousness of the diagnosis.

“I know that’s serious, but he can handle. And I pray God continues to keep his hand on him,” Brown added. “So, it’s a lot of love and respect from this way. So speedy recovery.”

Brown arrived in Philadelphia in 2022 following a trade from the Tennessee Titans and quickly developed into Hurts’ most dangerous receiving weapon. Together, they helped the Eagles reach two Super Bowls, including their championship victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in February 2025.

Philadelphia eventually traded Brown to the Patriots on June 1, 2026, receiving a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round selection.

Despite the change of scenery, Brown’s latest comments harp on that the personal relationship between the former teammates that isn’t merely about their time together on the field.

Hurts’ Recovery Outlook Following Blood Clot Diagnosis

While Hurts’ situation is serious, the latest medical update brought some good news to the table regarding his long-term health.

In a joint statement released Monday, the Eagles and Hurts’ agent, Nicole Lynn, confirmed the quarterback is clinically stable and undergoing treatment with blood thinners.

“Jalen’s prognosis is very good, and we expect a full recovery,” the statement read.

The organization also expressed optimism that Hurts will resume football activities without experiencing lasting complications.

However, the quarterback can’t participate in contact sports while taking blood thinners. Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter, his expected recovery period is approximately three months, likely ending his season.

The diagnosis follows a troubling series of developments dating back to Philadelphia’s October 11 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Hurts was cleared to play despite a superficial blood clot in his calf. Additional examinations later uncovered the more serious condition, prompting questions about the medical decisions around his participation.

On Tuesday, an NFL spokesperson told Reuters that the league determined Philadelphia handled the situation appropriately.

For Brown, however, the focus is on the health of the quarterback with whom he enjoyed some of the most successful seasons of his NFL career.

His words of support land as New England preps for its Thursday night matchup against the Chicago Bears.