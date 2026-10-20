Did A.J. Brown Suffer an Injury Setback? Patriots Reveal Status Amid Doubs Injury

The New England Patriots have A.J. Brown back in the lineup, but their latest practice report may elevate a bit of doubt about the star wide receiver’s health.

Brown returned from a high ankle sprain during Sunday’s 26-19 victory over the New York Jets, ending a four-game absence. Just one day later, however, the three-time Pro Bowler appeared on New England’s injury report again.

Per the Patriots’ official Week 7 injury report, Brown was listed as a limited participant with an ankle designation during Monday’s walkthrough.

The development lands ahead of Thursday night’s matchup against the Chicago Bears, with New England looking at a short turnaround after its third consecutive victory.

While the designation might initially spark concern, there’s cause to believe Brown’s availability is less troubling than the injury report suggests.

Brown Addresses Health After Uneven Patriots Return

Brown suffered his high ankle sprain during New England’s season-opening loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 9. After spending four games on injured reserve, he returned to practice last Wednesday before receiving clearance to play against the Jets.

Even though his return produced disappointing results, Brown’s workload showed favorable evidence regarding his ability to handle a good amount of playing time.

The 29-year-old played 52 offensive snaps Sunday, finishing with three receptions for 27 yards on 10 targets.

When asked Monday about Brown’s workload, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel didn’t mince words.

“We like to have our best players available as much as they can be,” Vrabel said, according to the team’s official transcript.

Brown’s play left a lot to be desired. He dropped multiple passes, including chances to hit large gains, as the Patriots struggled to bond a consistent connection between their prized offseason signing and quarterback Drake Maye.

However, Brown rejected the suggestion that his ankle contributed to those mistakes.

“No, no excuses,” Brown said when asked about his injury following Sunday’s game, via the Patriots’ postgame transcript.

When questioned about whether he felt fully healthy, the receiver replied, “Yeah, I’m all good.”

That response lays out important context for Monday’s limited participation.

With New England conducting a walkthrough rather than a traditional full-speed practice, the designation doesn’t equate to Brown succumbing to a setback against the Jets.

The Patriots will have additional moments to evaluate Brown’s ankle before Thursday’s matchup, and his participation over the coming days should provide true information.

Patriots Need Brown Even More After Romeo Doubs Injury

The unsureness around Brown comes as New England’s receiving corps faces another burdensome challenge.

The Patriots placed wide receiver Romeo Doubs on injured reserve Monday after he suffered a shoulder injury during Sunday’s victory.

Doubs had been one of Maye’s productive receiving options, collecting 14 receptions for 261 yards and three touchdowns through six games.

His absence puts more pressure on Brown to rediscover the production that made him one of the NFL’s most dangerous receivers during his previous stops in Tennessee and Philadelphia.

Despite Sunday’s struggles, there were comforting signs.

Patriots.com analyst Evan Lazar noted in his Monday film review that Brown consistently created separation against New York’s secondary. Just one of his 10 targets qualified as a tight-window throw, suggesting the receiver was regularly getting open despite his missed opportunities.

Lazar also believed Brown showed explosiveness coming off the ankle injury, an ability New England will need against a Chicago defense preparing to battle an offense that has dealt with injuries throughout its lineup.

Currently, Brown sits on the active roster, and there has been no confirmed indication that he aggravated his injury Sunday.

His limited designation is worth a look, certainly with only three full days separating games, but the following injury reports will be more revealing.