Patriots Hint at Potential A.J. Brown Return vs. Lions in Germany

The New England Patriots will take A.J. Brown to Germany, a great sign that he could be back out there.

Whether he takes the field isn’t set in stone.

Coach Mike Vrabel confirmed Wednesday that the injured receiver will travel with the team before Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions in Munich.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported the update, along with a caution from the coach.

“In Foxboro, coach Mike Vrabel says WR A.J. Brown will travel with the team to Germany,” Reiss wrote.

“Vrabel adds that just because players will travel doesn’t necessarily mean they will play … but this obviously gives Brown a chance.”

That leaves a possible return in play for a receiver who has missed New England’s past two games. The Patriots have yet to get a sustained stretch with Brown in the lineup.

A.J. Brown’s Injuries Have Limited His Patriots Season

Brown’s trouble began in the opener against the Seattle Seahawks, when he suffered a high ankle sprain. He missed four games before returning against the Chicago Bears and New York Jets, according to Boston.com’s Khari A. Thompson.

Then his knee became a problem. Brown sat out the next two contests against the Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers. Six absences through nine games have left little time to build rhythm with Drake Maye.

Patriots.com’s Evan Lazar reported that Brown experienced a knee “flare-up” in practice before the Miami game. New England listed both his ankle and knee when ruling him out against Green Bay.

His production reflects the missed time: nine catches for 101 yards in three appearances.

A healthy Brown would restore a target the offense has largely had to work without. For the receiver, the first task is getting back onto the field and staying there. A seat on the flight answers only the travel question.

Mike Vrabel Changes Patriots’ Germany Preparation

Vrabel had indicated Monday that he expected Brown to make the trip.

Wednesday’s confirmation firmed up that plan while leaving the playing decision open.

The Patriots are changing their preparation for this overseas game, too.

According to NFL.com’s report on the travel schedule, New England planned to practice in Foxborough on Wednesday before flying to Germany. A Thursday walkthrough and Friday practice would follow.

The earlier departure gives players more time to adjust before Friday’s session. On their previous trips to Germany in 2023 and London in 2024, the Patriots traveled after Thursday’s work.

New England enters the matchup at 5-4 following its loss to Green Bay, per Boston.com. Brown’s availability is one of the questions Vrabel still must settle as the team prepares to face Detroit at Allianz Arena.