A.J. Brown Makes Impact on Patriots TD vs. Jets in 1st Game Back

The New England Patriots are seeing firsthand what their offense can become with A.J. Brown back in the lineup.

And the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver doesn’t necessarily need the football in his hands to make a difference.

Brown returned Sunday, Oct. 18, against the New York Jets after missing four games with a high-ankle sprain. His presence is creating opportunities for his teammates, per Boston Herald Patriots reporter Andrew Callahan.

In an Oct. 18 post on X, Callahan highlighted a play in which a Jets safety appeared drawn toward Brown, leaving Romeo Doubs with room to operate farther downfield to snag the 42-yard touchdown pass.

“A.J. Brown’s gravity is already opening up the #Patriots offense (plus great protection),” Callahan wrote.

It’s also worth noting Brown got targeted twice, dropping both — with one being a nicely thrown deep ball down the sideline from Drake Maye.

McDaniels Predicted Brown’s Impact Before Jets Game

Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels had discussed the benefits of having a receiver who commands additional defensive attention.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Oct. 15, McDaniels explained how opponents can open themselves up elsewhere when they devote extra coverage to one pass catcher.

“Last year they doubled Diggs in the Jet game a couple times,” McDaniels said. “So, anytime they put two people on one person, then someone else has a single opportunity.”

McDaniels was referring to former Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs, whose ability to attract defensive attention created favorable matchups for other receivers.

Brown lends New England a similar advantage, notably with his physicality and ability to win contested catches.

The Patriots acquired Brown in an offseason trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, envisioning him as a featured piece of McDaniels’ offense.

Unfortunately, New England barely got to see that plan materialize before Brown suffered his ankle injury in the season-opening loss to Seattle.

Brown caught three passes for 26 yards before exiting that contest. The Patriots officially activated him Saturday, ending a four-game absence.

Brown Can Help Ultimately Help Maye

Brown’s return comes as Maye has rediscovered his rhythm following a much-to-be-desired opening stretch.

The Patriots quarterback entered Sunday’s matchup having thrown seven touchdown passes against one interception over his previous two games. New England defeated Buffalo and Las Vegas during that span, scoring 74 combined points.

Now Maye can put opposing secondaries in bad situations to an even greater degree.

Brown’s ability to pull defenders toward him can create more favorable matchups for Doubs, who signed a four-year, $68 million contract with New England during the offseason.

The former Green Bay Packers receiver has demonstrated his ability to produce downfield, and Brown’s return could provide even more opportunities for explosive gains.

There’s also the question of how much Brown can handle in his first game back from a significant ankle injury.

The Patriots listed him as a limited participant throughout the practice week before clearing him for Sunday’s contest. His workload remains something to watch, particularly with New England facing a short turnaround before Thursday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

Even if Brown’s workload is managed carefully, defenses must account for him whenever he takes the field.

And that alone can make life much easier for Maye and the rest of the Patriots’ offense.