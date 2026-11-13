Patriots Get Positive A.J. Brown News Before Lions Game in Munich

The New England Patriots will try to shake off their humbling 45-27 defeat to the Green Bay Packers last week, when they take on another difficult NFC North team, the Detroit Lions, in Munich, Germany, on Sunday.

On Friday, as the Patriots wrapped up their practice week at the FC Bayern Munich training facility, they got some positive news about one of their most important players.

Patriots receiver A.J. Brown was participating in Friday’s practice in Munich, two days before the team must faces the Lions.

But will Brown, officially listed as questionable and sidelined for the last two games, actually suit up? According to NFL insider Ian Rapport Friday morning, Brown had “a good chance to play.”

Brown was spotted during the portion of practice open to the media, according to Evan Lazar of Patriots.com. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who is dealing with a knee injury of his own, was not stretching with the group at that point.

Friday marked Brown’s third straight day on the field. He returned Wednesday in Foxborough as a limited participant, then took part in a light jog-through Thursday once the team landed in Germany.

Brown Injury Status Ahead of Lions Game

Brown is working back from a knee flare-up that sidelined him for the last two games, after an earlier high-ankle sprain had already limited him to a mere three appearances this season. In those three games, he struggled, catching nine passes for 101 yards and no touchdowns.

The Patriots listed him as limited Wednesday and Thursday, according to Pats Pulpit. The final designation on Friday shows Brown and Stevenson are listed as questionable for Sunday’s game, according to ESPN correspondent Mike Reiss.

Head coach Mike Vrabel said Friday, before practice, that both players looked “pretty good” on Thursday but “still have to go through today and see where that goes,” according to Newsday.

Earlier in the week, Vrabel confirmed Brown made the trip to Munich with the team. Vrabel also acknowledged the value of getting more players back, according to the Associated Press, but said decisions would follow Friday’s work and the medical staff’s input.

So what are the odds? The trend points up. Brown traveled, practiced three days running and drew a questionable tag rather than being ruled out, and the latest update reads as encouraging, according to NESN. Still, limited practice has not guaranteed activation before, and the bye week that follows Sunday’s game gives the Patriots room to be cautious with the knee.

Lions’ Defensive Game Plan With or Without A.J. Brown

The Lions lean on man coverage, often with press, according to Pride of Detroit, and their pass defense has ranked poorly in some efficiency measures. A scheme like that invites one-on-one battles, and Brown is a physical receiver who creates separation and piles up yards after the catch.

With Brown on the field, Detroit faces a choice — leave a cornerback alone on him or send safety help his way. Either option loosens the coverage on DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins and the tight ends. Without him, the New England receiving group is thin, the offense is easier to read, and the Lions can man up on whoever is left.

Quarterback Drake Maye has practiced fully all week despite a listed right shoulder issue, according to the injury reports, and remains the starter.

“Yeah, it’s been great having [Brown] out there. Anytime you got a player like A.J. getting out there a little bit and seeing how he feels [it’s great],” Maye said in Munich this week. “We got a lot of great guys that I feel like can make plays. The biggest thing I like is to try to get them the ball and then see what they can do.”

Kickoff at Allianz Arena is set for 9:30 a.m. EST on Sunday. Whether Brown is on the field by then comes down to how the knee responded to a third straight day of work.