NFL Insider Dishes Critical A.J. Brown, Rhamondre Stevenson Update Before Lions Game

The New England Patriots received encouraging news on two key offensive players hours before Sunday’s matchup with the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown and running back Rhamondre Stevenson are both expected to play Sunday, Nov. 15, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Both are expected to play, per sources,” Schefter reported Sunday morning.

Both players carried questionable designations entering the game. Brown has been dealing with ankle and knee injuries, while Stevenson suffered a knee injury during last week’s loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Their expected availability gives quarterback Drake Maye two important weapons back as New England looks to improve its 5-4 record.

A.J. Brown Expected to Return After Missing Two Games

Brown’s return would end a two-game absence for the three-time Pro Bowl receiver.

The 29-year-old has appeared in just three games this season, catching nine passes for 101 yards. An ankle injury initially sidelined him before a knee flare-up complicated his recovery.

New England traded a 2028 first-round pick to acquire Brown from the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason. His limited production has made that investment difficult to judge.

Brown returned to practice this week and participated in a limited capacity during all three sessions.

Head coach Mike Vrabel had expressed optimism Friday about the progress of both injured stars.

“Based on yesterday I think pretty good,” Vrabel said when asked about their chances of playing.

Brown’s expected return comes against a Detroit defense missing cornerback DJ Reed, who was ruled out with a hip injury.

Rhamondre Stevenson’s Expected Return Changes Patriots Backfield Outlook

Stevenson’s status looked far less promising earlier in the week.

The veteran suffered a knee injury against Green Bay, prompting initial concerns that he could miss multiple games. He sat out Wednesday’s practice before returning in a limited capacity Thursday and Friday.

Stevenson has rushed for 399 yards and two touchdowns on 102 carries this season. He has added 26 receptions for 258 yards and two receiving scores.

His expected availability carries more weight following New England’s decision to place TreVeyon Henderson on injured reserve Saturday.

Henderson has been sidelined by an illness and must now miss at least four additional games.

Without Stevenson, the Patriots would have leaned heavily on Corey Kiner and Lan Larison against Detroit.

Instead, New England appears set to regain its leading rusher against a Lions team that enters Sunday’s matchup at 6-2.

The Patriots also activated veterans Reggie Gilliam and Greg Van Roten from injured reserve Saturday, adding depth to an offense hit hard by injuries.

Schefter’s report offers uplifting revelations for the team and its fans, though neither Brown nor Stevenson has officially been cleared to play. Their statuses will become final when New England announces its inactive players ahead of the 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff.