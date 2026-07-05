Patriots’ A.J. Brown Gives Drake Maye What Stefon Diggs Couldn’t

New England did not sign A.J. Brown as a simple statistical upgrade over Stefon Diggs.

That would be too formulaic.

The Patriots traded for Brown because they needed a different kind of receiver for Drake Maye.

Diggs could still separate, find space against zone and give Maye a reliable target. Brown brings more size, power and downfield punishment.

But don’t overlook Diggs’ contribution, giving the New England Patriots great football in 2025. PFF listed him with an 87.5 overall grade, sixth among 81 qualified wide receivers, after he caught 85 passes for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns.

Brown was still strong, but he did not beat Diggs in every category. Brown finished with an 83.0 overall grade, 13th among 81 qualified receivers, after he caught 78 passes for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns.

Diggs Set a Higher Bar Than Some Think

There is no need to make Stefon Diggs sound smaller to make A.J. Brown sound important.

Diggs was productive and efficient with 11.9 yards per catch, giving Maye a veteran receiver who knew how to find space and acts as a security blanket in critical situations.

Additionally, Diggs was not feasting off only soft zone looks. He was productive against both coverage types, averaging 2.50 yards per route run against man coverage and 2.55 against zone, per StatRankings.

Diggs finally gave the Patriots an answer at wide receiver, which hadn’t happened since Julian Edelman. Jakobi Meyers was the next best receiver the Patriots enjoyed, but he wasn’t on Diggs’ level.

The Patriots needed more size and more physicality, a receiver who can take a slant, break a tackle and make a defensive coordinator rethink the next call.

With Diggs we saw flashes of those attributes, but Brown steps into his dream of being a New England Patriot, and it’s fair to expect his best, superseding what Diggs brought to the table.

Brown Raises the Ceiling Around Maye

Brown’s value starts with the way he wins.

Typically, even crafty receivers need space to work with. But Brown can create it with his body, winning through contact and turning a routine throw into something bigger.

PFF wrote that Brown has been elite both over the middle of the field and outside the numbers during his career, while also dominating on throws 10-plus yards downfield.

Meanwhile, Maye was one of the NFL’s best downfield passers in 2025.

Patriots.com noted that Maye completed 52.1% of his deep attempts, 25 of 48, and added 1.31 expected points per dropback on throws of more than 20 air yards, the second-highest EPA output of the Next Gen Stats era.

Now the Patriots have to keep building the right environment around him.

A quarterback can survive with good receivers. But he grows faster with receivers who erase mistakes, punish soft coverage and force defenses to declare their intentions.

Brown gives New England more of that.

So how much better is Brown than Diggs?

Maybe not much if the argument starts and ends with 2025 grades.

But if the question is who gives the Patriots the better chance to build a dangerous offense around Maye, the answer is Brown.

Diggs helped stabilize New England’s passing game, but Brown gives it a chance to scare opposing defenses.