Patriots Decide Role for First-Round Pick Caleb Lomu: Report

The Patriots reportedly have made a key decision about how they plan to use first-round pick Caleb Lomu during the 2026 NFL season, giving fans an early indication of the rookie’s expected role heading into training camp.

The reported move could have major implications for New England’s offensive line plans and for expectations surrounding perhaps the franchise’s most closely watched offseason additions.

Lomu, the No. 28 overall pick out of Utah, is expected to serve as New England’s primary swing tackle in 2026, capable of stepping in on either side of the line, according to ESPN.com Patriots insider Mike Reiss.

The 21-year-old made all 24 of his college starts at left tackle for the Utes. But with Will Campbell locked in on the blind side and veteran Morgan Moses holding down the right, there is no opening in the starting lineup for Lomu to walk into right away, according to a report by Pro Football Rumors writer Nikhil Mehta on Saturday.

Lomu’s Path to Patriots Starting Job

Moses turns 35 this season and carries no guaranteed money beyond 2026, which makes him a logical short-term placeholder as Lomu develops. The rookie is expected to see first-team reps on Moses’ rest days during training camp, according to Boston Herald reporter Doug Kyed. That path to meaningful snaps could open faster than the official depth chart suggests.

Lomu showed no resistance to the dual-side assignment during rookie minicamp.

“I just happened to play left in college and that’s what I got comfortable with, playing those three years at left tackle at Utah,” he said, as quoted by PatriotsWire. “My first year there I was kind of a swing tackle.”

He added that pre-draft preparation included significant work on the right side.

Offensive Line Youth Movement Continues

At 6-foot-6 and 318 pounds, with an 86-inch wingspan, Lomu has the frame teams covet at tackle. He lined up at left tackle during rookie minicamp drills, but the expectation is that training camp will be a true audition for both sides, one that could accelerate his timeline to a starting role if Moses starts to display his age.

The Lomu development is part of a broader offensive line youth push in New England. Campbell, the No. 4 overall pick in 2025, had an uneven rookie year that included a “disaster” Super Bowl performance, leaving the Patriots with clear motivation to find an alternative behind him. Lomu’s versatility gives head coach Mike Vrabel a flexible chess piece without forcing a premature demotion of Campbell.

Vrabel’s presence in individual drills during rookie minicamp, spotted giving one-on-one instruction to multiple rookies including offensive tackle Dametrious Crownover, signals that the coaching staff intends to take a highly hands-on approach to developing its young linemen.

Lomu’s college résumé is thin by draft standards with just three seasons of starting experience, all at left tackle for a program not typically regarded as a premier lineman development pipeline. But the physical tools are undeniable, and the Patriots’ scheme under Vrabel rewards versatile, coachable linemen who can contribute in multiple roles before ascending to full-time starter duty. Whether that ascent comes in Year 1 or Year 2 may depend entirely on how Moses holds up in what is almost certainly his final season in New England.