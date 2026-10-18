Patriots Get Encouraging A.J. Brown Update on Workload vs. Jets

The New England Patriots have their star receiver back.

And according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, A.J. Brown looks ready to do more than make a brief appearance against the New York Jets.

During a Sunday morning update, Garafolo first harped on Brown’s preparation for his first game since suffering a high-ankle sprain in the season opener.

“He had a really good week from my understanding. It was a normal operation for him and a great rehab process,” Garafolo said in the NFL Network clip shared by Ian Rapoport.

His expectation for Brown’s workload should give Patriots fans grounds to look forward to kickoff.

“I see it says limited. I’d expect a good amount of A.J. Brown in his return to action for New England.”

Brown’s Practice Designation Doesn’t Tell the Whole Story

Brown was a limited participant throughout the week and received a questionable designation on the Patriots’ official injury report. The team defines limited participation as fewer than all of a player’s normal practice repetitions.

Garafolo’s reporting provides additional context about how Brown handled those practices. His description of a normal operation and a productive week proposes the receiver made solid progress ahead of his expected return.

Nonetheless, Garafolo didn’t provide a snap total or report that Brown would resume his usual workload.

Conditioning was part of head coach Mike Vrabel’s evaluation. As Patriots.com’s Evan Lazar reported Friday, Vrabel wanted to assess Brown’s conditioning and how he felt following practice before making the activation decision.

The Patriots then activated Brown from injured reserve Saturday, ending a four-game absence. His New England debut had lasted only 30 snaps against the Seattle Seahawks, with three receptions for 26 yards before the injury.

The schedule also gives New England something to consider. After hosting the Jets, the Patriots travel to face the Chicago Bears on Thursday night. Two games in five days leave slim recovery time between Brown’s first appearances.

A legitimate role Sunday can still include breaks and a rotation. Garafolo’s update points toward involvement without resolving exactly how the Patriots will distribute the snaps.

Maye Gets Back Weapon as Patriots Offense Finds Its Rhythm

Brown rejoins an offense that has started to gather momentum.

New England sita at 3-2 following consecutive victories over the Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders. In his Week 6 matchup breakdown, Lazar noted that Drake Maye ranked fourth in dropback success rate through five games, while the Patriots stood 11th in offensive EPA per play.

Adding Brown hands offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels an additional piece to help spur on that improvement.

Maye has explained how the receiver’s presence can benefit teammates.

“It definitely opens up other parts of the field and other parts of the game for guys,” Maye said, via Patriots.com.

That’s a potential benefit even on plays when Brown doesn’t receive the ball. Extra attention toward him can create opportunities elsewhere, so Maye has more openings to take advantage of.

New York presents a worthwhile test. The Jets rank 10th in defensive EPA, per Lazar’s analysis.

All things considered, Sunday may luckily be the healthiest moment for the team this season.