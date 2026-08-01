New England Patriots Work Out 2 All-Conference DBs Amid Carlton Davis Injury

The New England Patriots are taking a closer look at their defensive back depth as one of their starting cornerbacks remains off the practice field.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Friday that the Patriots brought in Eric Butler and Tysheem Johnson for tryouts. Butler played at San Diego State, while Johnson finished his college career at Oregon after beginning at Ole Miss.

The workouts came three days after Carlton Davis III suffered a hamstring injury during Tuesday’s practice. Davis missed both Thursday and Friday, leaving New England without one of its starting outside cornerbacks.

New England also has room to make an addition.

The Patriots released Otis Reese IV on Friday, creating an opening on the roster before the two defensive backs arrived for their workouts.

Patriots Examine Secondary Depth After Carlton Davis Injury

The Patriots haven’t announced a timetable for Davis’ return, and the calendar gives them time to proceed carefully before the regular season.

His absence still gives the coaching staff an immediate reason to evaluate the rest of the secondary.

Davis started all 17 games last season and remained on the field throughout New England’s run to Super Bowl LX.

The 29-year-old is entering the second season of the three-year, $60 million contract he signed in 2025, making his health one of the more important issues for the defense during camp.

Davis’ absence has created more opportunities for New England’s reserve defensive backs, while the tryouts show the Patriots are also evaluating outside options.

The Patriots carried 90 players after releasing Reese, with offensive tackle Lorenz Metz holding an exemption through the NFL’s International Player Pathway program, per Pats Pulpit.

That leaves the Patriots positioned to sign one of the two defensive backs without making another corresponding cut.

Butler, Johnson Offer Different Profiles

Butler is the bigger and less experienced option.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound safety went undrafted in April and participated in two rookie minicamps with the Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints.

He appeared in 48 games with 23 starts at San Diego State, finishing with 119 tackles, one sack, one interception and two blocked punts. His size and special teams production could appeal to a coaching staff that places a heavy emphasis on versatility at the bottom of the roster.

Butler earned honorable mention All-Mountain West recognition in 2024, when he recorded 49 tackles and returned his lone interception for a touchdown. He added 42 tackles during his final season.

Johnson, meanwhile, has already spent a year moving through the NFL.

The Chicago Bears signed him as an undrafted free agent in May 2025. They then waived him with an injury designation at the end of training camp.

The Atlanta Falcons later added Johnson to their practice squad and signed him to a reserve/future contract in January.

Atlanta released him in May, sending him back to the market before the Patriots called.

Johnson started 27 games across two seasons at Oregon. He finished second on the team with 67 tackles in 2024. He also led the Ducks with three interceptions, earning honorable mention All-Big Ten recognition.

Neither tryout guarantees a signing. But the Patriots have an available roster spot and a reason to reinforce the secondary while Davis recovers.

Butler offers length and special teams upside.

Johnson brings more coverage production and experience inside NFL programs.

New England now has two candidates ready if it decides the group needs another body.