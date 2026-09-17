Patriots All-Pro Defender Eyes Career First Against Aaron Rodgers

The New England Patriots made Kevin Byard a major piece of their secondary this offseason, and the veteran safety already has a specific goal for his first home game with the franchise.

Byard has intercepted 36 passes in the regular season across his 11-year career, per the Patriots’ official roster page. He led the NFL with seven picks in 2025 and earned first-team All-Pro honors for the third time. His collection includes takeaways against some of the biggest quarterbacks of his era.

Aaron Rodgers, however, remains absent from it. Speaking to reporters Wednesday ahead of New England’s Week 2 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Byard made clear that he would like to change that.

“Definitely looking to get my first interception against Aaron Rodgers this week,” Byard said, via NBC10 Boston’s Nicole Menner. “And really, I just want to win.”

It gives Byard more motivation as the Patriots try to rebound from their 13-10 season-opening loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Byard Is Legit Picking QBs Off

Byard and Rodgers have crossed paths three times during their NFL careers, all when Byard was with Tennessee and Rodgers was quarterbacking Green Bay. Byard failed to intercept him in any of those meetings, leaving one notable omission on an otherwise lengthy list.

The Patriots credit Byard as the NFL’s interception leader since he entered the league in 2016. He also led the league in 2025 with seven picks and shared the league lead in 2017 when he grabbed a career-high eight.

Byard has taken passes away from Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Dak Prescott and Lamar Jackson, among others. He told reporters Wednesday that he has kept his interception footballs, which remain stored in his attic.

Menner added that Byard joked about potentially turning the collection into a leather chair someday.

There is room for another keepsake.

New England signed Byard in March, reuniting the 33-year-old with Mike Vrabel after their years together in Tennessee. The Patriots’ official bio credits Byard with three first-team All-Pro selections and three Pro Bowl nods. He also has never missed a game in his NFL career.

His Patriots debut was quieter in the turnover department. Byard finished with five tackles against Seattle but did not record a pass breakup or interception.

Rodgers Enters Foxborough Without a Week 1 Turnover

Rodgers arrives at Gillette Stadium having protected the football in Pittsburgh’s opener.

The Steelers beat the Atlanta Falcons 20-13 in Week 1 as Rodgers completed 24 of 40 passes for 221 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. Pittsburgh improved to 1-0, while New England enters Sunday trying to avoid an 0-2 start.

That sets up an intriguing matchup between two of the league’s most experienced players. Rodgers has built a career around limiting interceptions, while Byard has developed a reputation for capitalizing when quarterbacks give him an opening.

The Patriots could use one Sunday. New England’s defense held Seattle to 13 points in Week 1 but came away without a takeaway. Against a Pittsburgh offense that played turnover-free football in its opener, stealing an extra possession could loom large.

Byard stressed that the result matters more than adding Rodgers to his personal collection. Still, after more than a decade of facing the league’s top quarterbacks, the missing interception clearly has his attention.

If Rodgers puts one within reach Sunday, Byard already knows what he wants to do with it — and perhaps where the football will eventually end up.